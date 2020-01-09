Thursday, January 9, 2020
Mysuru: ‘Free Kashmir’ posters held during protests in support of JNU, sedition case filed

The police have also started an investigation in search of the organisers who had reportedly carried out protests despite the university administration denying permission for protests.

OpIndia Staff
FIR lodged over 'Free Kashmir' poster in Mysuru university
'Free Kashmir' posters in University of Mysuru/ Image Source: Deccan Herald
Two days after a ‘protestor’ was seen holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard at a protest in Mumbai, a similar poster made an appearance at a protest organised at the University of Mysore against the alleged attacks on ‘students’ of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Reportedly, one of the protesters was seen holding the “Free Kashmir” poster inside the Mysuru university campus on Wednesday.

The protest was organised by the members of UoM Researchers Association, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students’ Federation of India, and All India Democratic Students Organisation, to express solidarity with the JNU students and oppose the attack last Sunday.

Following these protests, an unidentified person has been booked for sedition under IPC section 124A by officials of the Jayalakshmipuram Police station in Mysuru. The police have also started an investigation in search of the organisers who had reportedly carried out protests despite the university administration denying permission for protests.

This is the third instance when a ‘Free Kashmir’ has been spotted in the last four days. A ‘Free Kashmir’ poster was first spotted in Mumbai on Monday. On Wednesday a ‘Kashmir Azad’ poster was spotted in at St Stephen’s College in New Delhi.

A poster was first raised by a woman during a protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, drawing criticism from across the country. Soon, an FIR was also registered against the accused Mehak Mirza Prabhuin Colaba police station.

However, Maharashtra government under the freshly ‘secular’ Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have now decided to review the FIR  as they claim that woman was talking about internet shutdown. Sena prince Aaditya Thackeray and Sena leader Sanjay Raut had tried to defend the poster. Raut has even claimed that the poster was not about demanding secession from India but about asking for internet access.

