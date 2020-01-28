Tuesday, January 28, 2020
MediaNews Reports

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

Netizens even questioned Indigo for their lack of action against Kamra for this unruly behaviour.

OpIndia Staff
Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on flight
Propagandist Kunal Kamra, while on his recent flight resorted to bullying and heckling a co-passenger only because he was Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, one of the most hated figures of left-liberal cabal.

In the above video, one can see Kamra being annoyingly deranged while heckling to Arnab who continues to ignore him. The video was shot and uploaded by Kamra, perhaps to win accolades from his buddies who equally hate Goswami. He also kept saying how he was heckling Goswami ‘for Rohith’, the University of Hyderabad student who committed suicide in January 2019.

This unruly behaviour was also appreciated by Congress workers.

And Radio Mirchi RJ who had earlier tried to lead a mob at Delhi Police HQ in wake of Jamia riots.

However, his targeted harassment soon got called out by netizens who demanded action be taken against Kamra for his behaviour which is even against aviation rules.

In September 2017, the government of India through Ministry of Civil Aviation unveiled rules to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers which could put them on No Fly List. As per the rule, if the pilot-in-command of the said Indigo flight files a complaint, he could fall under level 1 of unruly behaviour which could bar him for 3 months.

Meanwhile, Kamra might want to read Rohith Vemula’s suicide note which he insisted Goswami read.

