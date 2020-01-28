Propagandist Kunal Kamra, while on his recent flight resorted to bullying and heckling a co-passenger only because he was Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, one of the most hated figures of left-liberal cabal.

I did this for my hero…

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

In the above video, one can see Kamra being annoyingly deranged while heckling to Arnab who continues to ignore him. The video was shot and uploaded by Kamra, perhaps to win accolades from his buddies who equally hate Goswami. He also kept saying how he was heckling Goswami ‘for Rohith’, the University of Hyderabad student who committed suicide in January 2019.

So proud of you, Kunal!! — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) January 28, 2020

Omg!!! So proud of you! Takes some balls to do this in a public space. Thank you! — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) January 28, 2020

This unruly behaviour was also appreciated by Congress workers.

Nation Now knows. Arnab ‘Maun’swami is a Coward. https://t.co/k56E7bvXss — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 28, 2020

Thanks for giving us a glimpse of what silent Arnab looks like Kunal. Never in my life had I thought I’d get to see this. https://t.co/Zr4WJYSSjr — Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) January 28, 2020

And Radio Mirchi RJ who had earlier tried to lead a mob at Delhi Police HQ in wake of Jamia riots.

You did it for so many of us Kunal🙌🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/2tjRBqQ5zc — RJ Sayema (@MirchiSayema) January 28, 2020

However, his targeted harassment soon got called out by netizens who demanded action be taken against Kamra for his behaviour which is even against aviation rules.

Targeted harassment on a plane and these guys claim their Freedom of Expression is being curbed. And @MoCA_GoI hope you notice how @IndiGo6E let this happen for nearly 2 mins… https://t.co/bWyc7xB0GV — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 28, 2020

Respected @HardeepSPuri sir, if you don’t block this swine from flying again and endangering security of other passengers it will be a a blot on Indian aviation. https://t.co/4LQjzluHI5 — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) January 28, 2020

Netizens even questioned Indigo for their lack of action against Kamra for this unruly behaviour.

Hey @IndiGo6E – Do you allow such harassment of your passenger onboard? Why didn’t your crew interfere to stop this nonsense? https://t.co/sPC1cidNGz — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) January 28, 2020

Jeopardising safety of an entire plane full of people, just for positive validation from people of your ideology. Left Liberals have lost it. They are a threat to the entire universe now. Hi @IndiGo6E Not flying with you until you put Kunal the mad man Kamra on no flying list. https://t.co/PBk7UWKr3L — Monica (@TrulyMonica) January 28, 2020

In September 2017, the government of India through Ministry of Civil Aviation unveiled rules to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers which could put them on No Fly List. As per the rule, if the pilot-in-command of the said Indigo flight files a complaint, he could fall under level 1 of unruly behaviour which could bar him for 3 months.

Meanwhile, Kamra might want to read Rohith Vemula’s suicide note which he insisted Goswami read.