“Always be prepared”: Manforce Condoms takes a dig on Kunal Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami, gives tips on how to ‘protect oneself’

A day after propagandist Kunal Kamra heckled and abused Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a Mumbai-Lucknow flight, brands have also started cashing in on the flavour of the season. Condom brand Manforce today took to Twitter to give tips on how to protect oneself when one is caught in a ‘situation’.

When one wants to protect oneself from ‘Kamra’, one can wear sun glasses and earphones, the way Arnab did as Kunal Kamra displayed his deranged behaviour. Similarly, if one wants to protect oneself in a ‘kamra’ (room in Hind), they could use a condom. Earlier, such tongue in cheek humour was done by porn websites like PornHub and RedTube where they had used AAP leader Sandeep Kumar and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in their memes respectively.

Following the heckling incident, as many as four airlines have suspended Kamra from using their services. This has also led to series of jokes where various parodies are not banning Kamra from using their services as well, like the Sulabh Suachalay (Public Utility) Association which barred him to ban the ‘garbage’ from flowing in sewer pipes. Quite a few people have fallen for the parody accounts.