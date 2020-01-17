Jalees Ansari, also known as Dr Bomb, a convicted terrorist of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case who had tried to run away while being on parole has been arrested from Kanpur by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, reports News18.

According to the reports, Ansari, a resident of Mominpura in Agripada, Mumbai is serving a life term and had gone missing from Thursday while being on parole. He was earlier granted 21 days parole from Ajmer prison in Rajasthan and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday.

During the parole period, he was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station, Mumbai every day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance. However, Jalees Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, the official said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, his son Jaid Ansari had approached the police station with a complaint about his “missing” father. According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hours and told family members he is going to offer namaz, but did not return home.

After arresting Jalees Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said that he was arrested while he was coming out of a mosque in Kanpur. A missing person complaint had been filed by Ansari’s family on Thursday in Mumbai.

He had been out on parole, the DGP said. “It’s a big achievement of UP Police,” said Singh.

Jalees Ansari, a former doctor by profession, has been convicted for over 50 serial bomb blasts and was serving a life sentence in jail. He was one of the terrorists who had undergone training in Pakistan in the early 90s.

Nicknamed Dr Bomb for his expertise in TNT and timer bombs, Ansari had finally been convicted in the Ajmer blast case of 1993 and was serving a life term in Ajmer. He was earlier employed in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) but was recruited by terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda to carry out bomb blasts across the country.

Ansari was connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and taught terror groups how to make bombs. The IM and SIMI are responsible for carrying out bomb blasts in Hyderabad, Malegaon, Pune, Ajmer, Rajdhani Express and several other places.