Jalees Ansari, a former doctor by profession who has been convicted of serial bomb blasts and was serving a life sentence in jail, has gone missing while on court-ordered parole.

As per reports, Ansari, a convict in several bomb blast cases and responsible for over 50 bomb blasts across the country, has been reported missing while he was enjoying parole with his family in Mumbai.

Ansari was lodged in the Ajmer jail, serving a life term. The Supreme Court had ordered the jail authority to release him on 21-day parole after his parole application was approved. Ansari was then brought to Mumbai by Ajmer jail officials and on December 28, he was presented at the Agripada police station. He had been ordered by the court to mark his attendance in the Agripada station every day.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Agripada Police Station officials reportedly informed that Ansari used to come everyday between 10 am to 12 pm from his family residence at Mominpada to mark his attendance. His last attendance had been marked on Wednesday, January 15. On Thursday evening, Ansari’s son had reported at the station that his father has been missing for several hours. He had reportedly left home for the early morning Namaz and had not returned.

The absconding was reported by the family after several hours and only after his phone was found switched off. The Agripada police station had alerted Mumbai ATS. Ansari’s parole was ending on the very same day and he was to report at the Ajmer jail on Friday, 17 January.

Jalees Ansari, a medical doctor by profession, has been associated in over 50 bomb blast cases since the 1990s. He was one of the terrorists who had undergone training in Pakistan in the early 90s.

Nicknamed Dr Bomb for his expertise in TNT and timer bombs, Ansari had finally been convicted in the Ajmer blast case of 1993 and was serving a life term there. He was earlier employed in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) but was recruited by terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda to carry out bomb blasts across the country.

The module created by Ansai and his associated within the banned outfit SIMI and other terrorists organisations like HuJi and Indian Mujahideen (IM) has been responsible for carrying out bomb blasts in Hyderabad, Malegaon, Pune, Ajmer, Rajdhani Express and several other places.

The Mumbai crime branch and the Mumbai ATS have now launched a massive manhunt for Ansari.