Rabid ‘activist’ Nellai Kannan, who had called for the assassination of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, arrested

A day after the Congress politician and ‘activist’ Nellai Kannan was booked for calling for the murder of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Tamil Nadu police arrested him on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, the arrest came hours after BJP’s senior leaders staged a sit-in protest at Gandhi Statue in Marina beach, demanding Nellai Kannan’s arrest. Senior BJP leaders Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan, L Ganeshan and H Raja had led the protests.

To evade the arrest, Kannan had on Monday got himself admitted to a hospital but was discharged following which he had gone underground. On Tuesday evening, tracking his mobile phone signal, the police located him in Perambalur district in central Tamil Nadu and immediately detained him.

- Ad - - article resumes -

A senior police officer said that Kannan would be handed over to the Tirunelveli police and then the jurisdictional authority will formally arrest him.

Nellai Kannan has fought elections on a Congress ticket in the past and is largely viewed as a Congress supporting voice.

Read: ‘I expected but no Muslims doing it’: Tamil Congress politician and writer Nellai Kannan incites Muslims to kill Amit Shah at rally of Islamist SDPI

On December 29, in a meeting that was called by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Tamil academician was heard brazenly inciting the Muslims gathered there, by telling them that “he expected but no Muslim doing it”, hinting that he expected that the Muslims in the country would kill Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which they have been falsely claiming to be anti-Muslims, but no Muslim has yet killed him.

Nellai Kannan had said that Home Minister Amit Shah is acting as the brain behind PM Modi and that if his story was ‘finished’, that of the PM would also be over too. “If his story is finished, then the story of the PM would also be over. I was expecting something to happen, but no Muslim is doing it,” Kannan said during the rally.

Reportedly, he had also made critical comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and others

More than 15 cases were filed against by Nellai Kannan and police have also filed a separate FIR under three sections of IPC. Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after various BJP leaders registered multiple complaints against the writer.