‘I expected but no Muslims doing it’: Tamil scholar Nellai Kannan incites Muslims to kill Amit Shah at rally of Islamist SDPI

The Islamist outfits Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and its sister organisation PFI Popular Front of India have been accused of extreme communalism and has a long history of resorting to violence against their political opponents.

OpIndia Staff
Tamil scholar Nillai Kannan calls for HM Amit Shah's murder, (courtesy: Veethi)
A shocking video has been shared by Times Now, in which an acclaimed Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan has made a despicable remark against Home Minister Amit Shah. Like many far-left liberals, he is also seen indulging in hate-mongering by calling for Amit Shah’s murder.

Brazenly attempting to incite the Muslims, the Tamil academician is heard telling the crowd that “he expected but no Muslim doing it”, hinting that he expected that the Muslims in the country would kill Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which they have been falsely claiming to be anti-Muslims, but no Muslim has yet killed him. Nellai Kannan said this at a rally by Islamist organisation SDPI.

The Islamist outfit PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006 after merging three fringe Muslim outfits – the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of the Tamil Nadu – to protect “interest of the backward and oppressed people.”

In Kerala, most of its leaders were members of the banned Student Islamic Movement of India. Reportedly, the PFI was allegedly involved in at least 24 political murders in Kerala.

The Islamist outfits Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and its sister organisation PFI Popular Front of India have been accused of extreme communalism and has a long history of resorting to violence against their political opponents. The PFI is also accused by the National Investigation Agency for being involved in love-jihad cases in Kerala. Recently, the SDPI members were also arrested in connection with the brutal murder of ABVP worker in Kannur.

Recently, PFI members were accused of killing 42-year-old activist Ramalingam. The activist was brutally murdered for opposing religious conversion. The accused PFI members have been preaching conversion to Islam.

In December, two people, former members of the extremist Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) had joined the IS. The police said that K Sajjad and Anwar Poothappara had links with the radical Islamic outfit in the past.

The anti-CAA Muslim mob has been on a rampage in various parts of the country since the Citizenship Act was brought in by the Modi government. While several Pakistani Hindu migrants across the country have been celebrating and lauding the passing of the historic Citizenship Amendment Act, which has brought their lost hope back, Muslim mobs had gone on a rampage, destroying public property and creating chaos.

In fact, UP DGP OP Singh had said that members of radical Islamic organisations – Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political front, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), including political parties like Samajwadi Party were involved in instigating Muslim mobs to indulge in violence across the state during the anti-CAA protests.

Three people associated with the radical Islamic organisation PFI, including UP state head Waseem, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for orchestrating violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms.

While the anti-CAA lobby has been resorting to severe violence, stone pelting, vandalism and arson to voice their dissent, the left-brigade has been continuously trying to incite the citizens against the government. On December 19, a video surfaced in which a Maulana was heard passing derogatory remarks against India’s PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah, threatening to wage ‘jihad’ in India as he rejects to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill by falsely claiming that they are anti-Muslim.

