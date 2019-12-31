A day after the Congress politician and acclaimed Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan made a despicable remark against Home Minister Amit Shah calling for his murder, an FIR has been filed against him today.

Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after various BJP leaders registered multiple complaints against the writer.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | FIR has been filed against the Tamil scholar Nellai Kannan under various charges. Nellai Kannan made controversial statements on PM Narendra Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah. TIMES NOW’s Shabbir with more details. pic.twitter.com/Qh1t3K2d6o — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 31, 2019

In a meeting that was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29, the Tamil academician was heard brazenly inciting the Muslims gathered there, by telling them that “he expected but no Muslim doing it”, hinting that he expected that the Muslims in the country would kill Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which they have been falsely claiming to be anti-Muslims, but no Muslim has yet killed him.

Nellai Kannan had said that Home Minister Amit Shah is acting as the brain behind PM Modi and that if his story was ‘finished’, that of the PM would also be over too. “If his story is finished, then the story of the PM would also be over. I was expecting something to happen, but no Muslim is doing it,” Kannan said during the rally.

Nellai Kannan has fought elections on a Congress ticket in the past and is largely viewed as a Congress supporting voice.

The Islamist outfits Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and its sister organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) have been accused of extreme communalism and has a long history of resorting to violence against their political opponents.

The PFI is also accused by the National Investigation Agency for being involved in love-jihad cases in Kerala. Recently, the SDPI members were also arrested in connection with the brutal murder of ABVP worker in Kannur. Recently, PFI members were accused of killing 42-year-old activist Ramalingam. The activist was brutally murdered for opposing religious conversion. The accused PFI members have been preaching conversion to Islam.

In December, two people, former members of the extremist Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) had joined the IS. The police said that K Sajjad and Anwar Poothappara had links with the radical Islamic outfit in the past.

In fact, it has been established that radical Islamist groups like PFI and SDPI and mainstream political parties conspired to perpetrate violence and unleash riots during the anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country.

Today, Uttar Pradesh DGP, Om Prakash Singh, has written a letter to the Home ministry, requesting to ban PFI in the state as soon as possible.