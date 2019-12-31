Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Home News Reports Case registered against Congress politician and writer Nellai Kannan for lamenting that Muslims are not ‘finishing’ Modi and Shah
News ReportsPolitics

Case registered against Congress politician and writer Nellai Kannan for lamenting that Muslims are not ‘finishing’ Modi and Shah

Nellai Kannan had said that Home Minister Amit Shah is acting as the brain behind PM Modi and that if his story was 'finished', that of the PM would also be over too.

OpIndia Staff
FIR against Tamil scholar Nellai Kannan for calling for HM Amit Shah's murder, (courtesy: Yahoo News India)
Engagements82

A day after the Congress politician and acclaimed Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan made a despicable remark against Home Minister Amit Shah calling for his murder, an FIR has been filed against him today.

Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after various BJP leaders registered multiple complaints against the writer.

In a meeting that was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29, the Tamil academician was heard brazenly inciting the Muslims gathered there, by telling them that “he expected but no Muslim doing it”, hinting that he expected that the Muslims in the country would kill Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which they have been falsely claiming to be anti-Muslims, but no Muslim has yet killed him.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Nellai Kannan had said that Home Minister Amit Shah is acting as the brain behind PM Modi and that if his story was ‘finished’, that of the PM would also be over too. “If his story is finished, then the story of the PM would also be over. I was expecting something to happen, but no Muslim is doing it,” Kannan said during the rally.

Nellai Kannan has fought elections on a Congress ticket in the past and is largely viewed as a Congress supporting voice.

The Islamist outfits Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and its sister organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) have been accused of extreme communalism and has a long history of resorting to violence against their political opponents.

The PFI is also accused by the National Investigation Agency for being involved in love-jihad cases in Kerala. Recently, the SDPI members were also arrested in connection with the brutal murder of ABVP worker in Kannur. Recently, PFI members were accused of killing 42-year-old activist Ramalingam. The activist was brutally murdered for opposing religious conversion. The accused PFI members have been preaching conversion to Islam.

In December, two people, former members of the extremist Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) had joined the IS. The police said that K Sajjad and Anwar Poothappara had links with the radical Islamic outfit in the past.

In fact, it has been established that radical Islamist groups like PFI and SDPI and mainstream political parties conspired to perpetrate violence and unleash riots during the anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country.

Today, Uttar Pradesh DGP, Om Prakash Singh, has written a letter to the Home ministry, requesting to ban PFI in the state as soon as possible.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
In the aftermath of a defeat, people are prone to making mistakes that could trap them in a vicious cycle of defeat. A similar pattern is unfolding before our eyes with the anti-CAA protests
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -
NDTV

NDTV Editorial Director spreads fake news while trying to prove that NDTV is not biased

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Gandhi

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,353FansLike
211,569FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com