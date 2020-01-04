Saturday, January 4, 2020
Delhi-based think tank pulls down essays of hate-monger Rohit Chopra alias ‘IndiaExplained’ for calling for PM Modi’s assassination

Rohit Chopra has often used social media platforms to spew venom against Hindus by mocking their traditions. Chopra has time and again posted anti-Hindu posts on social media platforms to incite Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
Rohit Chopra and the poll calling for PM Modi and Amit Shah's assassination by his account 'IndiaExplained'
The sheer hatred expressed by left-liberals towards Hindus, particularly PM Narendra Modi is not unknown anymore. In one such incident, an ultra-left wing ‘intellectual’, who runs fake news accounts on social media, shockingly expressed death wish to PM Modi and also ran a bizarre poll on Twitter. Rohit Chopra, who resorts to peddling fake news and openly expresses his contempt for PM Modi and Hindus on social media, ran a poll on one of his Twitter account ‘IndiaExplained’.

The poll ran by Chopra asked the users to vote to decide on how will Home Minister Amit Shah murder Modi to succeed as the next Prime Minister. Chopra’s shocking hatred towards PM Modi and his death wish for the country’s Prime Minister was displayed after he presented four extremely disturbing ‘options’ to assassinate PM Modi.

The Twitter poll ran by Rohit Chopra.

He further ran an abusive tirade against the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Though being abusive is not a novel phenomenon for this handle, the sheer viciousness of his latest tweets caught the attention of many.

Tweet by Rohit Chopra

Later, it was revealed that one of the country’s premier Delhi-based think-tank Observers Research Foundation (ORF) has published essay’s of the rabid hate monger. Social media users expressed their shock not only against the so-called poll but also after it was revealed that ultra-left wing fake news peddler was part of ORF.

Several social media users sought clarification from ORF and its president Samir Saran for providing space for fake news peddler and hate-mongering Rohit Chopra.

Following social media outrage, Samir Saran, the President of ORF, said the organisation did not accept ‘violent speech’ at the workplace or on social media. Saran said that ORF records its disapproval and added that Chopra’s essays for ORF will be taken down.

Following the social media outrage over such hate-mongering poll on its platform, the Twitter has finally suspended the Rohit Chopra’s Twitter account ‘@IndiaExplained’.

However, despite Twitter suspending one of his accounts, the desperate Rohit Chopra has now resorted to another poll similar to the one he ran previously, but this time on his official social media expressing his death wish against PM Modi.

Tweet by Rohit Chopra

Also, after ORF pulled down his essays, Chopra seems to have lost any sense of decency of semblance.

He took to Twitter through his second handle and asserted that ORF should “show the same initiative about the actual violence wreaked by the BJP”. One is not sure how ORF is in a position to “remove the articles of Modi and Shah”, nonetheless, Rohit is now known for his intellectual prowess and often makes such wild allegations sans proof.

Tweet by Rohit Chopra

Further, Rohit unleashed filth on Twitter probably miffed with being tossed out by ORF because of his hate.

Tweet by Rohit Chopra

Tweet by Rohit Chopra

Tweet by Rohit Chopra

Tweet by Rohit Chopra

This is not the first time that a social media account run by Rohit Chopra has been involved in a controversy. Chopra had to rename his previous account ‘@RushdieExplains’ – a parody account of India born English author Salman Rushdie, after Salman Rushdie had himself slapped Chopra for posting his opinions on behalf of Rushdie.

Read: Salman Rushdie slaps his Adarsh Liberal parody account hard on Twitter

Following the embarrassment, Chopra changed his username, indicating that he was not ready to change his ways and continue doing the same propaganda and hate-mongering through a new profile ‘@Indiaexplained’, which is suspended by Twitter currently for calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

