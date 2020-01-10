Friday, January 10, 2020
OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi at AIIMS, image via Twitter
Gandhi-scion and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been visiting AIIMS to meet with JNU students injured during violence at the campus. However, a video now viral on social media says she deliberately ignored an injured ABVP member as she walked away in the middle of a conversation when he tried to explain how he was attacked by the mob.

Reportedly, Shivam Chaurasia, the ABVP activist who was brutally beaten up by left students during JNU violence met the Congress leader at AIIMS during her visit and tried to talk about the violence that was unleashed on students on January 5.

In a video that has now gone viral, the Congress general secretary can be seen walking away in the middle of a conversation as Chaurasia tried to apprise her about the Sunday’s mob attack. She is seen coldly ignoring the injured student as her associates block the student from approaching her.

It is notable here that ABVP student Shivam Chaurasia was violently chased and beaten by leftist goons inside JNU campus. In a video shared by ABVP’s Nidhi Tripathi, Shivam was seen running for his life as a violent mob chased after him abusing and throwing sticks at him.

Priyanka’s cold shoulder to an injured student over mere his ideology has created a furore on social media, with several people condemning her behaviour.

Read: ABVP shares video, says member chased and assaulted by Leftist mob in JNU campus

On Sunday afternoon, the JNU campus had turned into a warzone where masked goons had chased and attacked students and teachers, entered hostels and created havoc.

Speaking to OpIndia, Valentina said that the attack happened on 5th January 2020, Sunday when leftist students stopped students from registering for the winter semester. She further stated that some of these goons had hidden stones under their shawls and attacked the ABVP students with stones and sticks.

Valentina had further revealed that they were hiding away in Periyar Hostel to save themselves from the fury of leftist students. However, about 30 violent students tried to break open the door of the hostel to unleash violence against the ABVP students. They were wearing masks and holding sticks in their hands, she had said.

On Sunday, a mob of masked people unleashed violence inside JNU injuring 35 students and faculty members. The group of armed people brutally attacked students and teachers of the varsity with sticks, stones and iron rods, and also vandalised windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Prior to that, on January 4, leftist groups had tried to stop students from registering for the winter semester. The students had disrupted the registration process for the winter semester by barging into the Centre for Information System office and cut off the power supply and damaged the servers to protest against the fee hike.

The Delhi Police have now filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4.

