Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Home Crime ABVP shares video, says member chased and assaulted by Leftist mob in JNU campus
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics

ABVP shares video, says member chased and assaulted by Leftist mob in JNU campus

Shivam, the ABVP member in the video, was allegedly badly beaten by the leftist mob and has sustained serious injuries.

OpIndia Staff
ABVP shares video showing member being chased by alleged leftist mob
JNU protests, representational image, via Financial Express
Engagements194

The violence and mayhem at JNU on Sunday afternoon has again exposed the ugly face of the university and its politics. As videos and details of the chaos emerge, the mudslinging and clashes between student groups have been captivating the national media.

Nidhi Tripathy, the national general secretary of ABVP has shared a video from Sunday afternoon where she says Shivam, an ABVP member, is being chased and beaten by leftist goons in the JNU campus.

In the video, it can be seen that a person is being chased by a mob. As the person runs for his life, the angry mob keeps up the pursuit and even throws sticks at him to cause injury.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As per Nidhi, the ABVP worker Shivam, in an attempt to save his life, had entered a juice shop in the campus. As per witnesses, the leftist mob had entered the juice shop and had even vandalised the shop to get their hands on Shivam. Nidhi further says that Shivam was assaulted badly by the mob and he has sustained serious injuries at the hands of the mob.

Read: JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral

There have been non-stop blames and counter blames flying between the leftists and ABVP over the JNU violence. The JNU administration has stated in its official statement that the student groups that have been agitating against the fee hike have been physically stopping non-protesting students from registering for the new semester and attending classes. The agitators had also vandalised the servers of the communication centre where the registration was going on, leaving thousands of students on the lurch.

A day after violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, around 700 police personnel have been deployed outside its gates on Monday. The police said the large deployment has been made to maintain law and order.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:JNU protests, JNU news, JNU delhi

Big Story

“It was the darkest time of my life”: Chef Atul Kochhar narrates what he and his family had to face after being targeted by Islamist-Leftists

OpIndia Staff -
Atul Kochhar
Chef Atul Kochhar says being targeted by Ismalist-Leftists for a tweet was the darkest time of his life
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

201,794FansLike
214,689FollowersFollow
150,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com