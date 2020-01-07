The violence and mayhem at JNU on Sunday afternoon has again exposed the ugly face of the university and its politics. As videos and details of the chaos emerge, the mudslinging and clashes between student groups have been captivating the national media.

Nidhi Tripathy, the national general secretary of ABVP has shared a video from Sunday afternoon where she says Shivam, an ABVP member, is being chased and beaten by leftist goons in the JNU campus.

इस विडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि कैसे ABVP JNU के कार्यकर्ता शिवम को कम्यूनिस्टों द्वारा दौड़ाकर मारा गया। चश्मदीदों के अनुसार गोदावरी जूस की दुकान के सामने इनकी बुरी तरह मोब लिचिंग की गई। जब ये बचने के लिए दुकान में घुसे तो दुकान को भी तोड़ा गया। शिवम जी का सिर फट गया है। pic.twitter.com/YlqOYYSn5R — Nidhi Tripathi (@nidhitripathi92) January 6, 2020

In the video, it can be seen that a person is being chased by a mob. As the person runs for his life, the angry mob keeps up the pursuit and even throws sticks at him to cause injury.

As per Nidhi, the ABVP worker Shivam, in an attempt to save his life, had entered a juice shop in the campus. As per witnesses, the leftist mob had entered the juice shop and had even vandalised the shop to get their hands on Shivam. Nidhi further says that Shivam was assaulted badly by the mob and he has sustained serious injuries at the hands of the mob.

There have been non-stop blames and counter blames flying between the leftists and ABVP over the JNU violence. The JNU administration has stated in its official statement that the student groups that have been agitating against the fee hike have been physically stopping non-protesting students from registering for the new semester and attending classes. The agitators had also vandalised the servers of the communication centre where the registration was going on, leaving thousands of students on the lurch.

A day after violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, around 700 police personnel have been deployed outside its gates on Monday. The police said the large deployment has been made to maintain law and order.