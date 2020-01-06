JNU violence: Injured student reveals how some attackers hid stones under their shawl while running riot on campus

A day after Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence where masked goons ran riot on campus, more shocking details have come to the fore. According to JNU student Valentina Brahma, she was beaten up by leftist goons when she was alone at the administration block for registration for winter semester.

I have beaten unprovoked by leftists goon while I was alone at ad block for registration in #JNU. There is no respite for us. Where should we go for registration. Where should we go to study. @DelhiPolice @DrRPNishank#Red_terror_in_jnu #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/s72FDLxUc1 — Velentina Brahma JNU (@VelentinaBrahma) January 5, 2020

She took to Twitter to allege that the attacks were planned by the left organisation and had hijacked a WhatsApp group to defame ABVP activists to portray that the ABVP students were behind the attack.

Speaking to OpIndia, Valentina said that the attack happened on 5th January, 2020, Sunday when leftist students stopped students from registering for the winter semester. She was also present there and she got injury on her hands. She said that when she went there on Sunday afternoon, two groups of students were present. Students associated with ABVP and others wanted to register while other leftist organisations were stopping them from registering. One of the leftist student there slapped Valentina and pushed her on ground.

Valentina further says that after this, some students came and took her away to Periyar Hostel for safety where they locked themselves in a room to save themselves from the fury of leftist students. Around that time, about 30 leftist students tried to break open the door. They were wearing masks and holding sticks in their hands, she said. When they refused to open the door, the leftist students allegedly broke open the door and attacked the students.

She further stated that some of these goons had hidden stones under their shawls and attacked the ABVP students with stones and sticks. When Valentina started to escape with one of the other students, they were beaten up such that the student fell from the bed. They tried to use the rear gate to escape but even there some leftist goons were there blocking.

Valentina further revealed that some students who support ABVP had created a WhatsApp group called ‘Unity against Left’. Using the ‘invite’ link of that WhatsApp group, some leftist students joined the group and spread the link all over. Some people with international numbers also joined the group. During the violence on campus, the mobile phones of some ABVP students had fallen down while others were not working because of low connectivity and no WiFi. Because of this, many didn’t know what was happening on the WhatsApp group.

In that group, some people with international number talked to portray that the whole violence was orchestrated by the ABVP. Valentina further claims that they are being threatened by people who are calling from unknown numbers.