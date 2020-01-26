Days after Shaheen Bagh roadblock mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for his seditious ‘cut Assam from India’, serial blasts have rocked Assam early morning on India’s 71st Republic Day. Multiple grenade explosions took place in Assam on Sunday. Four blasts have reportedly taken place in upper Assam, two in Dibrugarh district, one in Sonari and another in Duliajan near the Police station.

The first explosion was reported to have taken place at near NH 37 at Graham Bazaar in Dibrugarh district in the morning hours. The other was reported near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant has said that investigation into the blasts has begun. “We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this,” said Assam DGP. The local police have reached the spot. Details of casualties are awaited.

The incident comes days after viral video of The Wire columnist and Shaheen Bagh roadblock mastermind Sharjeel Imam went viral where he had asked Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India,” he could be heard saying in the video.

Sharjeel Imam is the main mastermind and coordinater of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.