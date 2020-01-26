Sunday, January 26, 2020
Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

The incident comes days after viral video of The Wire columnist and Shaheen Bagh roadblock mastermind Sharjeel Imam went viral where he had asked Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country.

OpIndia Staff
Four blasts rock Assam on 71st Republic Day of India
Days after Shaheen Bagh roadblock mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for his seditious ‘cut Assam from India’, serial blasts have rocked Assam early morning on India’s 71st Republic Day. Multiple grenade explosions took place in Assam on Sunday. Four blasts have reportedly taken place in upper Assam, two in Dibrugarh district, one in Sonari and another in Duliajan near the Police station.

The first explosion was reported to have taken place at near NH 37 at Graham Bazaar in Dibrugarh district in the morning hours. The other was reported near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant has said that investigation into the blasts has begun. “We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this,” said Assam DGP. The local police have reached the spot. Details of casualties are awaited.

Read: From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

The incident comes days after viral video of The Wire columnist and Shaheen Bagh roadblock mastermind Sharjeel Imam went viral where he had asked Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India,” he could be heard saying in the video.

In his video, Sharjeel Imam had added, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months”.

Further, Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India”.

Sharjeel Imam is the main mastermind and coordinater of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.

