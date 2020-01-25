Saturday, January 25, 2020
Sharjeel Imam, Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist, booked under UAPA for his ‘cut Assam from India’ statement

Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermindd of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, "Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India". 

OpIndia Staff
Assam Govt to file sedition case against Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam for his 'cut Assam from India' statements
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sharjeel Imam
A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest and a The Wire columnist was seen instigating Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. In a video which has gone viral now, Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind Of Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ and The Wire columnist, while speaking to Muslim mobs, says, “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India”. Earlier, the Assam government had decided to file a sedition case against Sharjeel Imam for his statements.

“The main organizer of Shaheen Bagh protest (in Delhi), Sarjil has said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. State govt has taken cognizance of this seditious statement and has decided to register a case against him”, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After the intervention of Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam police has lodged an FIR against Sharjeel Imam.

“An FIR has been lodged against Sharjeel Imam for his speech and inter alia commission of an offence under Sections 13 (1) and 18 of the UA (P) ACT read with Section 153A, 153B, and 124A of Indian Penal Code at Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station,” said GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, at a press conference in Assam.

What is to be noted is that Sharjeel has not only been booked under sedition laws but also the stringent UAPA by the Assam police.

In his video, Sharjeel Imam had added, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months”.

Further, Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India”.

Read: Shaheen Bagh protests: The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam pulls out to prepare for ‘Hong Kong style’ round 2, women say ‘chakkajam’ still on

In the video, Imam further says that the non-Muslim population of the country should now stand with the demands of the Muslims. Inciting Muslims by spreading fake news, Imam says that Muslims are being discriminated through the Citizenship Amendment Act and are being put into a detention camp. Shockingly, Imam continues his fear-mongering by claiming that Muslims are being killed in Bengal. “We need block Assam including the movement of Armed Forces and the supplies. Chicken Neck belongs to Muslims,” he claims.

Sharjeel Imam is the main mastermind and coordinater of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.

