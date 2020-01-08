TVS Capital Funds Chairman Gopal Srinivasan on Tuesday took to Twitter to stand up for what he believes in and said that he would be honoured to be in the audience at the RSS event where Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu is Chief Guest next month.

Let’s stand up for what we believe in, and Stand Firm for India, our values and culture Well said @svembu Will be honoured to be in the audiences at the @RSSorg event. https://t.co/IQvMEd5Q21 — Gopal Srinivasan (@GopalSri) January 7, 2020

Srinivasan’s support to Vembu comes after Founder and CEO of Indian software development company Zoho, Sridhar Vembu and Accenture MD and Head of Operations Chennai Rama Ramachandran were bullied on social media for being the chief guest and guest of honour at an RSS event which will be held in Chennai in February.

Hey @zoho, I’ve been a consistent supporter and promoter of your company for past 4 years. Unfortunately, since your CEO has decided to support traitors who are interested in burning down this country. I’ll be moving my business to @GoogleIndia and @MicrosoftIndia this month. https://t.co/F6i2hxqs2n — Ladak 🌏 (@NevaStopXplorin) January 6, 2020

We have been a loyal user of @zoho for past 5 years. We are now looking to switch our organisation to a different operating system. We currently spend 3.5 Lacs INR per year with them. Any suggestions? #zoho pic.twitter.com/aknRw7kWzz — Aamir Qutub (@aamirqutub) January 7, 2020

However, Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu was unperturbed by this onslaught of ‘liberal’ bullies.

I don’t decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won’t be responding to attacks. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 6, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

After he took the stand, many people came out in his support even as the ‘liberals’ continued to bully him.

I use Zoho and it is a great platform. Now I doubly endorse it. https://t.co/wXNTS5Dwar — Divya (@divya_16_) January 6, 2020

Welcome Sridhar vembu https://t.co/DRoWsUV4Q7 — H Raja (@HRajaBJP) January 8, 2020

The bullying was also called out by many.

The naked effort to deplatform someone like Vembu Sridhar, who has done an amazing job providing jobs, mentorship to underprivileged kids, tells you the utter mafioso character of whatever passes for left in India. Imagine what they can do if in power. The purge will be total. — Sri Thiruvadanthai (@teasri) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the ‘liberals’ continue to bully even those who stand by Vembu’s free will to attend any event he wishes to. They also brought in the ‘Brahmin’ angle.

You don’t stand firm for India sir. You stand firm for your own clan “brahmins” and its welfare alone. And you believe your clan owns India & all others should be subservient you. That is the precise problem. And that’s what @RSSorg stands for. https://t.co/DL7MbH8ygn — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) January 8, 2020

The bullying cycle continues.