Wednesday, January 8, 2020
“Will be honoured to be in audience at RSS event”: TVS Capital Funds Chairman Gopal Srinivasan marks his presence after Zoho chief is bullied by ‘liberals’

The bullying cycle continues.

OpIndia Staff
TVS' Gopal Srinivasan stands by Zoho's Sridhar Vembu
TVS Capital Funds Chairman Gopal Srinivasan on Tuesday took to Twitter to stand up for what he believes in and said that he would be honoured to be in the audience at the RSS event where Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu is Chief Guest next month.

Srinivasan’s support to Vembu comes after Founder and CEO of Indian software development company Zoho, Sridhar Vembu and Accenture MD and Head of Operations Chennai Rama Ramachandran were bullied on social media for being the chief guest and guest of honour at an RSS event which will be held in Chennai in February.

However, Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu was unperturbed by this onslaught of ‘liberal’ bullies.

After he took the stand, many people came out in his support even as the ‘liberals’ continued to bully him.

The bullying was also called out by many.

Meanwhile, the ‘liberals’ continue to bully even those who stand by Vembu’s free will to attend any event he wishes to. They also brought in the ‘Brahmin’ angle.

