Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home News Reports US court charges five Pakistani men illegally exporting nuclear material for Pakistan's nuclear program
CrimeNews Reports

US court charges five Pakistani men illegally exporting nuclear material for Pakistan’s nuclear program

The indictment identified a total of 38 illegal nuclear-related exports from 29 US companies to Pakistan between September 2014 and October 2019, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

OpIndia Staff
5 Pakistani men indicted in the US for illegally exporting Nuclear material to Pakistan
Representational image, Pakistan's Nuclear weapons, image via Modern Diplomacy
Engagements141

Five businessmen from Pakistan have been indicted in the United States for operating an international network of front companies to export US origin products to the terrorist state of Pakistan for use in that country’s nuclear program.

According to reports, the five Pakistani men transported the goods to Pakistan’s Advanced Engineering Research Organization and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission without export licenses, according to the indictment of a federal court in New Hampshire.

The indictment identified a total of 38 illegal nuclear-related exports from 29 US companies to Pakistan between September 2014 and October 2019, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The five indicted men are identified as 41-year-old Muhammad Kamran Wali living in Pakistan, 48-year-old Muhammad Ahsan Wali and 82-year-old Haji Wali Muhammad Sheikh, a father-son duo from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Ashraf Khan Muhammad of Hong Kong and Ahmed Waheed of Ilford, Essex, United Kingdom have also been indicted.

However, none of them has been arrested and arrest warrants are pending.

Reportedly, the defendants attempted to hide the destinations of the exports in Pakistan by using their network of front companies as importers and end-users.

The accused Pakistani men, who lived in Pakistan, Canada, Hong Kong and England, were charged in federal court in New Hampshire, where three of the US companies are based, with conspiracy to violate US export control laws. None of the US companies were found to be complicit in unlawful exports.

The two Pakistani entities, AERO and PAEC are on the US Commerce Department’s list of companies required to hold export licenses because their activities are deemed contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests.

The Pakistan Aerospace Council (PAEC) is an organisation for enterprises active in the aerospace, defence and high tech electronics market. PAEC was added to the list in 1998 after Pakistan carried out a series of underground nuclear tests in response to Indian nuclear tests.

Advanced Engineering Research Organisation (AERO) was included in 2014 after the US found that it had used intermediaries and front companies to acquire goods for Pakistan’s cruise missile and strategic unmanned aerial vehicle programs, the Justice Department said.

“The defendants smuggled US-origin goods to entities that have been designated for years as threats to US national security for their ties to Pakistan’s weapons programs,” John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, said in a statement.

“This indictment puts the world on notice not to do business with these defendants and demonstrates our commitment to holding them accountable,” Demers said.

“It also stands as an example of the kind of deceptive behaviour US businesses need to watch out for in designing appropriate export control and sanctions compliance programs,” he added in his statement.

The indictment stemmed from counter nuclear proliferation efforts by investigative agencies within the departments of Justice, Commerce, Homeland Security and Defense. Jason Molina, acting special agent in charge, Homeland Security Investigations, said the agency’s counterproliferation group proactively conducts investigations into violations of US export-import licensing because of the threat they can pose to US national security.

The accused persons allegedly received over $140,000 in wire transfers from a Pakistani bank account controlled by AERO and held in the name of the alleged front company Business World, in a Rawalpindi branch. Those funds were then allegedly used to pay American companies to export the goods from an account in Canada held in the name of the same front company.
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Pakistan news, Pakistan capital, Pakistan currency

Big Story

Not interested: Nirbhaya’s mother snubs Congress after party’s election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad Tweets ‘welcome’ message

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was abuzz with reports of Asha Devi joining Congress to contest against Arvind Kejriwal
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi blamed the Delhi government and jail authorities for the delay in the hanging of the convicts.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

Viral video: Maulvi threatens Amit Shah, says ‘even those Muslims who have not had Khatna yet are not afraid of Modi govt’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,630FansLike
221,263FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com