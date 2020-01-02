Thursday, January 2, 2020
Home Politics Karnataka: Police detain 8 people for trying to hoist 'Uttara Karnataka flag' in Belagavi
News ReportsPolitics

Karnataka: Police detain 8 people for trying to hoist ‘Uttara Karnataka flag’ in Belagavi

The illegal hoisting of the Uttar Karnataka flag comes at a time when tensions are high between Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra over the border issue with protests on both sides leading to the cancellation of bus services between the two states. 

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Prajavani
Engagements52

The Karnataka police on Wednesday detained eight people for trying to hoist ‘Uttara Karnataka flag’ in Hirebagewadi, Belagavi, reports ANI.

Reportedly, few protestors tried to host in a village near Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district. However, the police soon arrived at the spot and stopped these protestors from hoisting flags demanding a separate Uttara Karnataka state.

Separate State Struggle Committee Chairman Adeva Itagi and Secretary Srikanth Madhubaramannarawa have been arrested by the Belagavi police.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The illegal hoisting of the Uttar Karnataka flag comes at a time when tensions are high between Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra over the border issue with protests taking place on both sides leading to the cancellation of bus services between the two states.

The decades-old dispute over Belagavi escalated in the city on Sunday after protestors burnt an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, following which Shiv Sena workers had launched a protest near the Kolhapur bus stand on Sunday and burnt an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The long-standing border dispute between the two states is pending before the Supreme Court for several years. Maharashtra continues to claim over 865 villages along the border including the Belgaum city, which are currently part of Karnataka. Successive governments in Maharashtra have demanded their inclusion within the state. However, Karnataka has contested these claims.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:uttara karnataka, belagavi, uttara karnataka state, karnataka maharashtra border dipute

Big Story

#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

OpIndia Staff -
While rest of the world prayed and hoped for a better tomorrow, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy trending doom for India, hoping to bring an 'endia', an 'end' to India
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,492FansLike
212,240FollowersFollow
147,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com