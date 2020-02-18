While AltNews tries to shield Jamia rioters, here are images that show the library ‘students’ clearly carrying stones

The videos that have surfaced on social media from Jamia Milia Islamia University on the fateful night of the 15th December, when Delhi Police was forced to enter the campus in order to flush out miscreants engaging in violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act, have created quite a furore. After the first video was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee, an unofficial body of students and alumni, numerous other videos have emerged that show students of the university carrying stones in their hands.

In the aftermath of it all, far-left propagandist website and self-proclaimed fact-checker AltNews claimed that the student seen in one of the videos wasn’t carry a stone in his hand but a wallet.

It was then claimed that this video was used by people to “water down” the instance of ‘police brutality’. The insinuation here was obvious that in the absence of that specific video, there was nothing in the public domain to justify the actions of the Police.

- Ad - - article resumes -

However, as much as AltNews founder Pratik Sinha might want us to believe that the Delhi Police had no justification at all to enter the campus to flush out the miscreants, it’s obviously not true. The AltNews report does not offer any rebuttal to the fact that the ‘students’ could be seen sitting with closed books on the desks when the police personnel are seen entering the library. In one such video, one student suddenly put up a handkerchief mask on his face just before the police entered the library. Another student was also wearing a handkerchief across his face while standing against a wall. AltNews does not provide a rebuttal to any of this before reaching farfetched conclusions.

As it so happens, there is another video of the night available where the students of Jamia can be seen clearly holding stones in both hands. The person who was supposedly carrying his wallet can also be spotted with the crowd and it appears certain that he was one with the stone-pelting students. And later, this same student who was mingling with the stone-in-hand students was spotted at the library with a ‘wallet’.

Here is the image of the same ‘student’ with the alleged ‘wallet’ that AltNews found in the library.

Under such circumstances, to still claim that Delhi Police had no justification to enter the campus is simply living in denial of reality. All the videos that have surfaced since the initial video was released simply prove that Delhi Police had to enter the campus in order to flush out the miscreants.

Here are some screenshots from the video that clearly show Jamia students with stones in their hands.

The University Administration also came out to disassociate itself from the release of the first video. “It has come to our notice that some video regards to police brutalities in Dr Zakir Hussain library are in circulation. This is to clarify that the video has not been released by the university,” Jamia Millia Islamia University administration said in a statement.

The controversial Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi had emerged as one of the epi-centres of the anti-CAA agitations being perpetrated in the name of ‘peaceful protests’. The students and Muslim mob associated with the Jamia Millia Islamia University had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.