After reports had emerged that the Uttar Pradesh police had manhandled relatives of Anti-CAA riots accused AAP leader Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday evening following his victory in Delhi elections, the Uttar Pradesh police have refuted the allegations. The Police have said that there was no permission to carry out the victory parade as Section 144 was imposed in the area.

Reportedly, SSP Meerut clarified that after the victory of few leaders in Delhi elections, a procession was being carried out in Meerut. He said that the police just stopped it, as they did not have permission. The police have reportedly registered a case of violation of Section 144 against Khan’s relatives and villagers.

After the announcement of the result of Delhi polls on Tuesday evening, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s relatives celebrated his victory which was allegedly stopped by the police. There were reports that cops allegedly lathi-charged Khan’s relatives and misbehaved with the women. However, the police have denied the allegations.

- Ad - - article resumes -

A female relative of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that she was physically assaulted by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Meerut for celebrating his victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. The woman had claimed that the police allegedly pulled her and also thrashed her other relatives as they were celebrating Khan’s win in his native village Agwanpur.

Anti-CAA riots accused Amanatullah Khan, sitting MLA from the Muslim-dominated Okhla constituency, retained his seat after defeating his BJP rival Brahm Singh by a huge margin of 91,827 votes in the recently-held Delhi Assembly elections.

It is pertinent to note that Okhla AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is accused of instigating riots in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests. He had openly stood with Jamia Nagar protestors which turned violent in December. Later, an FIR was also filed against him for instigating violence through social media.

In an inflammatory speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Khan had attacked the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that it was discriminatory for Muslims of the country. Khan had also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government.

The speech which was attended by thousands of impassioned people gathered to protest against the CAA was allegedly delivered just minutes before the violence broke out on the streets of Delhi. Later videos also emerged in which AAP leader Amanatullah Khan was seen standing alongside Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam who is accused of pushing secessionist agenda.