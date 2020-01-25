As AAP grandstands and dares BJP to arrest Sharjeel Imam, video surfaces where AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is seen with Imam

The nexus between the ant-India brigade and the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party to instigate violence on the streets of Delhi has been exposed. In a video which has surfaced on social media, it can be seen that AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, who is accused of instigating Muslims to indulge in violence, was present alongside Sharjeel Imam – the chief co-ordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protest, who has been seen pushing secessionist agenda.

In a shocking video, it can be seen that AAP leader Amanatalullah Khan was present next to anti-India propagandist and Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ mastermind Sharjeel Imam during an anti-CAA protest. In the video, it can be clearly seen Khan asking whether people want to protest or prepare for Friday prayers in Mosques.

So this Amanatullah Khan of AAP was with Sharjeel Imam from the very first day pic.twitter.com/qTQfzAxZEy — Chhoro Marwadi (@ChhoroMarwadi) January 25, 2020

Earlier, there were serious allegations against Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for instigating riots in Delhi by inciting Muslim mobs against the Modi government ahead of the Delhi assembly elections under the guise of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has nothing to do with Indian Muslims.

- Ad - - article resumes -

It was also manifested with AAP leader Amanatullah Khan openly standing with Jamia Nagar protestors which turned violent in December. Later, an FIR was also filed against him for instigating violence through social media.

In an inflammatory speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Khan had attacked the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that it was discriminatory for Muslims of the country. Khan had also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government.

Read- It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

The speech which was attended by thousands of impassioned people gathered to protest against the CAA was allegedly delivered just minutes before the violence broke out on the streets of Delhi.

Just yesterday, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan who had allegedly instigated riots near Jamia Millia university had created ruckus outside Delhi police state demanding the release of a 22-year-old Muslim youth named Furkan who is accused of instigating riots in Jamia Millia University in December.

With new evidence emerging that expose AAP’s nefarious relationship with Sharjeel Imam strengthens the allegations that AAP was indeed behind the anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda at the Shaheen Bagh protests.

It is important to note that Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest and a The Wire columnist was seen instigating Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country.

With that expose of real intentions behind Shaheen Bagh protests, beyond any doubt, it was established that the anti-CAA protests, especially at the Shaheen Bagh, which had earlier turned rampantly communal, was now at the brink of pushing dangerous secessionist agenda aiming for a second partition.

Read- Shaheen Bagh protests: Deep dive into how JNU ‘student’ and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam went from ‘let us burn Constitution’ to ‘saving it’

It is important to note that the Shaheen Bagh protests, which were actually passed as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ later turned blatantly communal. It was earlier reported how protestors chanted slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful.

Shockingly, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, understanding the importance of Muslim votes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, had publicly declared that he stands in solidarity with Shaheen Bagh protesters, despite anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans were shouted during at the anti-CAA protests.

Facing severe criticism over joining hands with anti-India propagandist, the AAP party seems to be now in a damage control mode as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Saturday challenged the BJP government to arrest Imam within 24 hours. Sisodia further alleged that if Imam is not arrested, then it would seem as if he was BJP’s insider sent to make such inflammatory statements.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had said Shaheen Bagh should be renamed as “Dishaheen bagh” or rather “Tauheen Bagh” based on the kind of propaganda that they were engaging in the garb of protests against the CAA.