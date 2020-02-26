The violent riots that had engulfed the national capital since days had continued yesterday too, despite tightened security measures. In last night’s development, it is reported that the death toll in the anti-CAA violence has escalated to 17, including a Delhi police head constable.

Senior IPS officer SN Srivastava was appointed as the Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police in a late evening order. He was repatriated from CRPF.

Srivastava was also part of the urgent meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah late last night that lasted over 3 hours. The attendees constituted home ministry officials and Delhi Police personnel.

As per reports, security was enhanced at areas where Delhi shares a border with UP. With the widespread crackdown on rioters, it was reported that the Delhi police had given ‘Shoot at sight’ orders.

Read: Former ADG of J&K deputed, curfew imposed in some parts, shoot at sight orders issued by Delhi Police in aftermath of anti-CAA riots: Reports

The Jaffrabad Metro Station area where Muslim groups had gathered pretending to protest against the CAA was cleared last night. Personnel of the Delhi Police had removed all anti-CAA protestors blocking the area last night.

As of Wednesday morning, the areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur Chowk and 66 Futa road have all been cleared and protestors have left the areas. Curfew has been imposed in several areas, including Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar areas of North East Delhi.

The Delhi High Court had held a midnight hearing and had asked the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of all injured persons during the anti-CAA riots. In a late-night hearing at Justice S Muralidhar’s residence, an HC bench had ordered the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure safe passage to injured persons for treatment.

Keeping in view the unrest in the city, the CBSE, upon the request of the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, ordered that all class 10th and class 12th exams scheduled for February 26 in North East Delhi will be postponed.

Central Board of Secondary Education: On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in north east part of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/IFFtedikVR — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

NSA Ajit Doval had visited several areas in the violence-torn North East Delhi. As per reports, he met police personnel to evaluate the situation and also met some community leaders.

Govt sources: NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. He’s going to brief PM&Cabinet about the situation. NSA last night visited Jafrabad,Seelampur&other parts of #NortheastDelhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. pic.twitter.com/xzKQTwyX6j — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

As per latest reports, over 17 people, including police head constable Ratan Lal, have been killed so far. Over 200 people, including 48 police personnel have been injured. Yesterday, the anti-CAA rioters had also thrown acid at some paramilitary personnel.

A 19-year-old boy named Vivek is struggling for his life in a hospital after a drill machine was inserted into his skull.

A 19-year-old was attacked in his shop. A portion of drill machine was pushed into his head. Image credit: @payalmehta100 Follow LIVE Updates on #DelhiCAAClashes: https://t.co/vvQIJtObfa pic.twitter.com/FIbixjGguD — Firstpost (@firstpost) February 26, 2020

In another development, people from the Jamia Coordination Committee and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia held a demonstration outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi, demanding action against perpetrators of the violence. The Jamia protestors were reportedly dispersed with water cannons by security personnel. They were seen raising ‘Kejriwal Murdabad’ slogans.