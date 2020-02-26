Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Delhi riots: HC's midnight hearing, NSA Doval visits NE Delhi, death toll at 17, read details here

As of Wednesday morning, the areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur Chowk and 66 Futa road have all been cleared and protestors have left the areas. Curfew has been imposed in several areas, including Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar of North East Delhi.

Death toll reaches 17 in Delhi, curfew in several areas, Jaffrabad, Maujpur protest venues cleared
Anti-CAA riots in Delhi, image via Firstpost
The violent riots that had engulfed the national capital since days had continued yesterday too, despite tightened security measures. In last night’s development, it is reported that the death toll in the anti-CAA violence has escalated to 17, including a Delhi police head constable.

Senior IPS officer SN Srivastava was appointed as the Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police in a late evening order. He was repatriated from CRPF.

Srivastava was also part of the urgent meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah late last night that lasted over 3 hours. The attendees constituted home ministry officials and Delhi Police personnel.

As per reports, security was enhanced at areas where Delhi shares a border with UP. With the widespread crackdown on rioters, it was reported that the Delhi police had given ‘Shoot at sight’ orders.

The Jaffrabad Metro Station area where Muslim groups had gathered pretending to protest against the CAA was cleared last night. Personnel of the Delhi Police had removed all anti-CAA protestors blocking the area last night.

As of Wednesday morning, the areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur Chowk and 66 Futa road have all been cleared and protestors have left the areas. Curfew has been imposed in several areas, including Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar areas of North East Delhi.

The Delhi High Court had held a midnight hearing and had asked the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of all injured persons during the anti-CAA riots. In a late-night hearing at Justice S Muralidhar’s residence, an HC bench had ordered the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure safe passage to injured persons for treatment.

Keeping in view the unrest in the city, the CBSE, upon the request of the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, ordered that all class 10th and class 12th exams scheduled for February 26 in North East Delhi will be postponed.

NSA Ajit Doval had visited several areas in the violence-torn North East Delhi. As per reports, he met police personnel to evaluate the situation and also met some community leaders.

As per latest reports, over 17 people, including police head constable Ratan Lal, have been killed so far. Over 200 people, including 48 police personnel have been injured. Yesterday, the anti-CAA rioters had also thrown acid at some paramilitary personnel.

A 19-year-old boy named Vivek is struggling for his life in a hospital after a drill machine was inserted into his skull.

In another development, people from the Jamia Coordination Committee and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia held a demonstration outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi, demanding action against perpetrators of the violence. The Jamia protestors were reportedly dispersed with water cannons by security personnel. They were seen raising ‘Kejriwal Murdabad’ slogans.

