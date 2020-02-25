Former ADG of J&K deputed, curfew imposed in some parts, shoot at sight orders issued by Delhi Police in aftermath of anti-CAA riots: Reports

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
IPS SN Shrivastava has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi Police, with immediate effect. He has been the ADG west zone (CRPF) in J&K.

OpIndia Staff
Intelligence agencies claim that Delhi and Aligarh anti-CAA violence may be linked
Anti-CAA protesters wreck havoc in Delhi
Delhi Police has reportedly imposed curfew in some parts of North-East Delhi which have been affected by the recent anti-CAA riots after the death toll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of the capital over the past two days has risen to ten.

In the above video, Delhi Police personnel can be seen announcing curfew in the affected area. As reported by Zee News journalist Jitender Sharma, Delhi Police has also issued shoot at sight orders.

In above video, Delhi Police personnel can be seen urging people not to come out as shoot at sight orders have been issued. Moreover, IPS SN Shrivastava has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi Police, with immediate effect. He has been the ADG west zone (CRPF) in J&K.

Delhi Police has also stated that sufficient police force including senior officials as well as CAPF have been deployed. Debunking the media reports of lack of adequate police forces, Delhi Commissioner of Police said that Delhi Police has adequate forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delhi Police has appealed for peace and solicited public cooperation for maintaining peace. Latest visuals from Chand Bagh area in violence-hit North East Delhi have emerged where many shops have been set ablaze and public properties vandalised.

Delhi police have been working relentlessly to take control of the situation in the national capital. MS Randhawa, Delhi Police spokesperson said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. “We are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements. Sufficient force has been deployed in northeast Delhi. The RAF and CRPF have also been deployed,” he said. Refuting media claims Randhawa furthered that there was no deficiency in the police force after violence continued in northeast Delhi for three consecutive days.

Randhawa said, “I deny that there is any deficiency of the police force. Sufficient forces have been deployed in the Northeast district. CRPF, RAF and additional resources of Delhi police are also active. 11 FIRs have been registered and few have been detained.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday evening was quoted by ANI as saying that Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to the public to desist from spreading rumours and added that “political parties should cooperate with police” to quell these rumours and dispel fear among the public. He also appealed to the public at large and media to communicate responsibly and avoid spreading rumours.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Police Commissioner of Delhi to have senior police officers present in Police Control Rooms so that rumours can be dispelled as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

The national capital remains on tenterhooks as Muslim anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law. Incidents of violence, arson, stone-pelting are being reported from several parts of the city, especially northeast Delhi as anti-CAA protesters continued wreaking havoc in the national capital.

Areas like Chandbagh, Karawal Nagar, Kadampuri, Maujpur, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura have been the epicentre of violent riots by the anti-CAA jihadi mob. The number of deaths recorded in the national capital has increased to ten while several have been reported injured.

