Friday, February 28, 2020
Home Law Anti-Hindu riots: Delhi HC issues notice to centre, police over petition seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka and others for hate speech
LawNews ReportsPolitics

Anti-Hindu riots: Delhi HC issues notice to centre, police over petition seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka and others for hate speech

OpIndia Staff
Congress
Gandhi parivar/ Image Source: twitter
Engagements147

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Delhi Police, Delhi government and the Centre in connection with a petition seeking registration of FIRs against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for hate speech during anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, reports Bar and Bench.

The petition also seeks the registration of hate speech FIRs against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, riot-accused AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Advocate Mehmood Pracha.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the notice to Delhi Police and Centre seeking cases against opposition party leaders and several others. The petition has been filed by Lawyers Voice, through Advocate Archana Sharma.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Apart from seeking registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged hate speeches. The matter will be heard next on April 13.

Read: SC refuses urgent hearing on Prashant Bhushan’s plea on Delhi riots, ‘will hear after Sabarimala’, said CJI

The petitioners submitted the speeches made by Sonia Gandhi, Manish Sisodia and others to the court and stated that they were against national interest and provoked the masses.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had issued another notice to the Union government in connection with the impleadment application seeking FIR against controversial George Soros-linked ‘activist’ Harsh Mander, and rabble-rousers like RJ Sayema, Swara Bhaskar, Amanatullah Khan (AAP Party) under appropriate IPCs & IT Act and also directions to NIA to conduct an investigation into anti-Hindu riots.

Read: Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

Addition to these notices, the Delhi HC had also issued a notice to the center in connection with impleadment application filed by the Hindu Sena President for registration of FIR against AIMIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan for hate speech.

Apart from seeking registration of FIRs, petitioner Sanjiv Kumar also sought a direction to the National Investigation Agency to conduct a probe into anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. The application also carried a screenshot of an OpIndia report to state that RJ Sayema had incited a mob to gather outside police headquarters during anti-CAA protests.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

AAP social media head claims AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was not present in his house, people point out him with lathi in a video

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
AAP councillor accused in IB sleuth Ankit Sharma's murder, sacks of stones, petrol bombs seen on his rooftop

Delhi riots: Petrol Bombs, crates of stones found stored on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s rooftop

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,349FansLike
240,072FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com