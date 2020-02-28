- Ad - - article resumes -

Apart from seeking registration of FIRs, Kumar also seeks a direction to the National Investigation Agency to conduct a probe into anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. The matter will be heard next on April 13.

The application also carried a screenshot of an OpIndia report to state that RJ Sayema had incited a mob to gather outside police headquarters during anti-CAA protests.

The application filed by Kumar stated, “Harsh Mander and his ilk, along with some political Parties Leaders, Pseudo Liberals Tukde Tukde Gang hatched a sinister plan to create unrest during President Trump’s trip to India on 24th and 25th February 2020. They were knowing that the Security apparatus will be stretched and thus here comes the sinister plan.”

“It seems that just like the famous Leningrad Siege, the plan was the total siege of Delhi by creating numerous sit-ins like Shaheen Bag and on the given day and time (in between 24th February and 25th February 2020), blocking of roads and airport, thus taking control of vital roads and airports, trapping the President of USA in Delhi, creating an impossible situation, forcing Army to take control (US Army would too have jumped in) and in that situation, there will be world media attention on India. The plan of this Urban Naxal group was to defame India, to paint India as a failed state,” the impleadment application further stated.

In the other petition by Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta, it is claimed that the hate speech made by the Owaisi brothers and party leader Waris Pathan added and supported the communal tension after Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted.