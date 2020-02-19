Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump said that he really likes PM Modi and is saving a “very big deal for India” for later, perhaps before the US elections later this year.

US President Donald Trump in Washington: We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, may be before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India. pic.twitter.com/QcdKCdaIdz — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Talking to reporters in Washington ahead of the scheduled visit to India, Trump said that he would like to do a very big trade deal with India. In July 2019, the US ended its preferential tariff to USD 5.6 billion export trade after it was convinced that New Delhi has not assured the US that it will provide “equitable and reasonable access to its markets”. India and US were negotiating a trade package to resolve bilateral issues but could not conclude on a mutually acceptable ground.

Read: Ahead of president Trump’s India visit, four senators with a history of interfering in internal affairs of India write letter on Kashmir and CAA

- Ad - - article resumes -

“We are not treated very well by India but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot,” Trump had reportedly told the reporters.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India between 24th to 26th February, 2020 along with his wife, First Lady, Melania Trump. About seven million people are expected to welcome US President from the airport to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad where ‘Namaste Trump’ (earlier Kem Chho Trump) event is planned.