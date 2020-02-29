JNU admin warns ultra-left dominated students’ body against giving shelter to alleged riot ‘victims’ after campus residents raise alarm

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has warned JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) for asking the alleged riot victims to take shelter in the campus. The varsity has asked the union to refrain from such activities.

In the notice, registrar Pramod Kumar, said, “JNUSU has no legal right to make the JNU campus a ‘shelter’. You are strictly advised against any such activity failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you.”

Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Pramod Kumar has also warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts.

- Ad - - article resumes -

According to the notice, the JNU administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU.

Read: Temple desecration by Muslim mob triggered the attack on mosque: Eyewitnesses of Delhi riots

However, the controversial students union, mainly comprised of ultra-wing elements, claimed that the JNUSU office comes under their purview and that “JNU has always been open for people in need. We had also provided shelter to the 1984 riot victims.”

We urge you to volunteer for the rescue teams which are working all over Delhi.

JNUSU Office is open for everyone who needs shelter.

Contact us. pic.twitter.com/UTHjh6s5lu — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) February 26, 2020

The JNUSU in a post claimed that as part of their drive to ‘uphold social harmony’, they had given a call for volunteers. It had asserted while there are many rescue teams working in the city, ‘we would like to inform that our campus/JNUSU office is open to all people who need shelter.’ Their posters had the names and numbers of four JNUSU central panel members.

Read: Delhi anti-Hindu riots ground report: Islamist mob in Delhi’s Chand Bagh forcibly occupied a Shiv Mandir, hurled stones at Hindus from the roof

The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi have resulted in deaths of more than and more than 220 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday. The injured include around 70 persons from the security forces. 48 FIRs had been filed and 514 suspects had also been rounded up by the police. The cops have set up 2 SITs for investigating serious cases of offence that took place during the riots.