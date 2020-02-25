Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home News Reports Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists
CrimeMediaNews Reports

Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists

As per latest reports, paramilitary personnel has also been brought to Kardampuri area after gunshots were heard.

OpIndia Staff
Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists
JK24 journalist Akash Napa shot at in Delhi's Maujpur area whicle covering the anti-CAA riot, (courtesy: The New Indian Express)
Engagements479

A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the riots that have ensued in Delhi by Islamists against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was reportedly shot at in Delhi’s Maujpur area. He is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi’s at GTB Hospital.

In another development, a senior police officer, DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma was seriously injured in yesterday’s violence. As per reports, his car was set on fire by violent anti-CAA rioters, he was allegedly dragged and pelted with stones. He had reportedly suffered injuries to his head and hands.

Moreover, Delhi head constable Ratan Lal and a Hindu activist named Vinod had also died in the clashes that broke out in Delhi taking the total death count to seven.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The national capital remains on tenterhooks as Muslim anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law, seeking to draw international attention amidst the high-profile visit of US President Donald Trump.

Read: Delhi Anti-CAA riots: Autopsy report confirms that head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries

Incidents of violence, arson, stone-pelting were reported from several parts of the city, especially northeast Delhi as anti-CAA protesters continued wreaking havoc in the national capital in a desperate attempt to attract international media attention while the US president is visiting India.

According to reports, stone-pelting has again started between two groups near Bhajanpura chowk. In the pictures shared by news agency ANI, the frenzied mob is seen indiscriminately pelting stones near a barricaded road in Bhajanpura chowk in Northeast Delhi.

Last night violent clashes, stone pelting, arson had broken out in several areas if Delhi. Chandbagh, Karawal Nagar, Kadampuri, Maujpur, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura also saw violent riots by the anti-CAA jihadi mob. Several buses have been set on fire too.

Read: Anti-CAA riots in Aligarh and Delhi linked, PFI and Bhim Army and their phone records and more under scanner: Here are the details

As per latest reports, paramilitary personnel has also been brought to Kardampuri area after gunshots were heard.

A tyre market in Gokulpuri was gutted by rioters. Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal was killed by these violent rioters with their stone-pelting. DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma was seriously injured as a violent mob attacked him and set his car on fire.

Prior to this, it was reported how videos of the clashes are emerging in which anti-CAA protesters are brazenly indulging in acts of violence and arson. In one such video that is going viral on the Internet, the body of a Hindu activist was seen being dragged to the far end of a street in Brahmapuri even as the violent Muslim mob passionately shouts slogans of “Nara e Taqbeer, Allahu Akbar”. A bike parked nearby is also seen being torched by the anti-CAA rioters.

Read: Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

Earlier yesterday, several Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage clashing with Pro-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jaffrabad. Soon, Muslim mobs had taken to the streets in several areas of Delhi, pelting stones, setting shops, vehicles to fire and even firing bullets on policemen. Heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property have been reported in several areas. The man who opened fire at the police officials was later identified as one Shahrukh.

The violence escalated and spread to other regions of Delhi where anti-CAA protesters ran riot, engaging in violent skirmishes with pro-CAA supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists
A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the Delhi riots
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Congress mouthpieces derides India, PM Modi and Donald Trump ahead of historic meet

Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Editorial Desk -
After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia 'students' to protest against 'police brutality' in Delhi

After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
From Hussain Haidry to Sharjeel Imam, What anti-CAA protests revealed

What anti-CAA protests revealed: It’s not the ‘puncturewala’ but the ‘IIT-IIM wala’ that Hindus need to be wary of

K Bhattacharjee -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,627FansLike
237,537FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com