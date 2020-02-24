Monday, February 24, 2020
Muslim groups block Jaffrabad Metro station, clashes, stone pelting between pro-and anti-CAA protesters at Maujpur

On Saturday, a group of over 500 Muslim women had gathered near the Jafrabad Metro Station and blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi: Clash breaks out between Pro and Anti-CAA protestors in Maujpur
stone pelting in Maujpur (Photo Credits: ANI)
On Sunday, a clash broke out between Pro-CAA and Anti-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jeffrabad, thereby leading to heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property.

The police resorted to shelling tear gas to disperse the crowd. 15 people had been reportedly injured, including two cameramen and six police officers. The cops conducted a flag march and appealed to people to stay calm.

On Saturday, a group of over 500 Muslim women had gathered near the Jafrabad Metro Station and blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. They were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

These protests had also forced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut down the entry and exit gates of the metro station. Ex-AAP MLA and BJP leader Kapil Mishra had called for a pro-CAA demonstration in the area on Twitter. The pro-CAA group reached the Maujpur-Baburpur metro station near 3:30 pm.

Mishra demanded the removal of Anti-CAA protestors and clearance of the road within 3 days. He emphasised that they would not listen to anyone if the Anti-CAA rioters do not shift and clear the roads within three days.

The pro-CAA group was allegedly attacked with stones by those protesting against the CAA at around 4 pm. This was soon followed by the vandalism of shops and several vehicles in the area. As per reports, a Shani temple is also located in the area where stones were pelted. The stone-pelting stopped around 5:30 pm.

An eye-witness quoted by Times of India recounted, “I saw a couple of people who were hurt and bleeding. People were offering help, using Dettol and cotton. We too took refuge inside and came out only after 6 pm to find out what had transpired.”

The cops also stopped the Pro-CAA demonstrators from marching towards Kardampuri where another Anti-CAA protestor was underway. The police also conducted a flag march and appealed to everyone to stay calm. Similar instances of stone-pelting had been reported in Chand Bagh and Malviya Nagar.

As per reports, the Jaffrabad Metro station area had been under seize by the Muslim mob under the pretence of anti-CAA protests from Saturday night. In the morning, chairs and tables were also brought to erect stages but the police had removed them.

