Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home News Reports Gujarat: Karachi-bound ship from China detained at Kandla port over wrongly declaring cargo that could be used for launching ballistic missiles
News Reports

Gujarat: Karachi-bound ship from China detained at Kandla port over wrongly declaring cargo that could be used for launching ballistic missiles

In 1999, at the height of Kargil War between India and Pakistan, a North Korean ship Ku Wol San was seized at Kandla port in Gujarat.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan-bound China ship intercepted at Kandla port in Gujarat (representational image: anchorshipsuppliers.com)
Engagements667

Indian Customs officials on February 3 intercepted a ship bearing Hong Kong flag originating from China with Port Qasim in Karachi as destination for wrongly declaring an autoclave, which can be used for launching ballistic missiles as an industrial dryer. The ship is reportedly currently undergoing a detailed inspection at Kandla port in Gujarat.

As per reports, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) team is currently examining the ship and is also sending a second team of nuclear scientists this week to check the large autoclave onboard. The ship had left Jiangyin Port on Yangtze river in China’s Jiangsu province on January 17, 2020 and was bound for Port Qasim in Karachi, Pakistan when it was intercepted at Kandla port on an intelligence tip off. Port Qasim is in Karachi, Sindh, where Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Supraco), responsible for Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme is based. If the second team upholds the findings of first, then the Customs will seize the cargo and charge the vessel and its owners for violations of Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (Scomet) export regulations.

As per reports, the DRDO team has inspected the 18×4-metre autoclave. An Autoclave is a pressure chamber which carries out various industrial and scientific processes. Prima facie, it can be used for civilian as well as military purposes. In 1989, Islamabad signed a deal with Beijing to purchase 34 solid fuel M-11 ballistic missiles. The M-11s can deliver 500 kg payload over 300 km area and are at the core of Pakistan’s ballistic missile capability. At around same time, Pakistan had also purchased 12-25 liquid fuel No-Dong ballistic missiles from North Korea. The No-Dong missiles can deliver 700-1000 kg payload over 1000-1300 km area.

Ku Wol San, 1999

- Ad - - article resumes -

In 1999, at the height of Kargil War between India and Pakistan, a North Korean ship Ku Wol San was seized at Kandla port in Gujarat. The Karachi-bound ship had wrongly declared missile components, metal casings and Scud missile manuals as water purification equipments.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:port qasim karachi, supraco, pakistan ballistic missile china

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -
India cancels Labour MP's e-visa, denies entry

India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com