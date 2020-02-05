In what might appear like a rhetorical question, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal has said that her father would make everyone in family wake up at 6 am and make them sing ‘insan ka insan se ho bhaichara’. How can doing so be terrorism, she asked.

Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs & 11 CMs. Not only us, but 2 crore common people are also campaigning. They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done. — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Her defence comes after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar turned out to be an AAP member. She said that her father, ‘who was always into social services’, would wake up her brother, herself, her mother and her grandparents at 6 AM and made them read the Bhagwad Gita. Following the Gita reading, he would make them sing ‘insan ka insan se ho bhaichara’ song. “Is this terrorism?” she asks. The song is originally sung by Manna De in the film Paigham (1959).

Read: Former LG of Delhi seriously ill due to what he did to AAP : ‘Sunita Kejriwal’ on Twitter

- Ad - - article resumes -

Harshita’s statement comes soon after Delhi CM’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal defended her husband. Sunita Kejriwal had expressed her disappointment at the allegations levelled against her husband and said that people have assured them that despite the allegations, people will vote only for AAP. “It is very disheartening to see that allegations are being put on a person who is working so hard,” she had told news agency ANI.

Kejriwal, who is quite fond of singing, has sang this song on multiple occasions, including on his swearing in ceremony in December 2013.

He was spotted singing this song outside Delhi LG’s house in May 2018. Kejriwal was protesting outside Delhi LG’s house over allegations that the LG was ‘stalling’ Delhi government projects under ‘pressure from BJP’.

On February 4, it was revealed that the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, is an Aam Aadmi Party member who joined the party last year along with his father. Photographs of him being felicitated by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena have gone viral. After the shooting, Gujjar had shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and said India is for Hindus. With the revelation of him being an AAP member coming days ahead of state assembly elections, AAP has gone into a huddle and tried to pin the blame of their own party member on the BJP.

Delhi goes to polls on 8th February and the results will be declared on 11th February.