The skeletons which were safely tucked in Aam Aadmi Party’s closet for all this while have now been tumbling out. It has now been revealed that the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, who fired three shots in the air on February 1, after declaring that only Hindus will prevail in India, was associated with the AAP since early 2019.

This revelation is sure to bring the Aam Aadmi Party much embarrassment considering its leader Sanjay Singh had alleged that the incident was BJP’s ploy. After the shooting incident at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh had launched an attack on the BJP and alleged that they want to disturb peace in Delhi to defer Assembly polls.

Reacting to the incident, Singh said they had already warned the Election Commission that a conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP to postpone the polls.

“I had warned earlier that BJP is hatching a conspiracy to disrupt peace to defer polls in Delhi. They know they will lose. They tried to do the same thing before the 2015 Delhi polls,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“How is it possible that individuals in the national capital are brandishing dangerous weapons and are firing openly?” he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for the law and order situation in Delhi but he is trying to create trouble, alleged Singh.

On February 1, one man named Kapil Gujjar had fired three rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the protest against the country’s new citizenship law, and was later taken into custody. On being nabbed by the police, he had announced: “Hamare desh me kisi aur ki nahi chalegi, bas Hinduon ki chalegi (Only the writ of Hindus shall run in India, no one else’s).”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had immediately reacted to the firing incident at Shaheen Bagh pinning the blame on ruling BJP.

Today, the Delhi Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar. In these pictures, Kapil Gujjar can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. In the pictures, AAP Dy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh are seen felicitating Kapil Gujjar and his father.

Kapil in his statement to the police has allegedly accepted that both he and his father had political aspirations and in order to fulfil it, they joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2019.

Now with these details emerging it is sufficiently clear that Kapil Gujjar was not any other ordinary citizen, but an important part of the AAP’s hatched conspiracy behind the ‘organised’ Shaheen Bagh protests.