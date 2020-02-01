Saturday, February 1, 2020
Kamra justified his threat stating that since he is getting unknown calls from people asking to debate with him, invading his privacy just he had done with Arnab's, he should leak the numbers of Arnab and 'BJP leaders' to the public too.

Kunal Kamra threatens to out mobile phone numbers of 'BJP leaders' and Arnab Goswami
Self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra, who was recently in news for his attention-seeking stunt of heckling and bullying Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow, has had a meltdown as he took to Twitter to vent out his frustration against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief and BJP leaders.

Kamra asserted that he has been relentlessly getting calls from unknown numbers to argue with him. He claimed that since unknown persons are now calling him and asking to debate, just as he had invaded Goswami’s privacy, he should leak Arnab Goswami’s number in public and his ‘debate’ with him should be public too.

In an elaborate thread, a seemingly unhinged Kamra threatened Arnab Goswami and ‘BJP leaders’ with making their contact numbers public, alluding that they had leaked his contact details, thereby triggering a barrage of calls to him from unknown numbers.

Kamra also claimed that he has many phone numbers of ‘BJP leaders’ who had requested him to be on his show in the past. He then threatened that he would leak those numbers to the public so that people who want to hold those leaders accountable can debate with them.

Kamra also added that he doesn’t care two hoots for liberal validation or the woke culture, neither is he interested in taking the higher moral ground. “If you want to fight it out with pigs, you need to get down in the mud,” he said. It is, however, notable here that many in the ‘secular liberal’ circles had celebrated Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami, supporting his acts.

Kunal’s recent meltdown comes on the heels of his antics seeking the attention of Arnab Goswami. In contravention to all the safety norms and DGCA rules, Kunal had heckled and bullied Repulic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami onboard the flight.

Read: After heckling in flight and holding a placard in front of Republic, Kunal Kamra sends creepy text to Arnab Goswami

Soon after his video of hectoring Arnab went viral, IndiGo put him on the no-fly list for a period of 6 months. Air India, Go Air and Spicejet followed the suit announcing they too have banned Kunal Kamra from flying until further notice. If this was not enough, Kamra tried to heckle Arnab once again while on the return flight inbound for Mumbai from Lucknow.

Kamra then took his antics up another notch and had stood outside the Republic TV premises claiming that he wants to ‘debate’ Arnab Goswami. He had also claimed that he had sent text messages to Goswami.

Karma has also sued Indigo for Rs 25 lakhs over the flight ban and ‘mental agony and pain’ that it allegedly caused him.

