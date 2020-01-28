Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Home News Reports Congress leaders and other assorted ‘liberals’ endorse propagandist Kunal Kamra’s unruly behaviour toward Arnab Goswami on Indigo flight
News ReportsSocial Media

Congress leaders and other assorted ‘liberals’ endorse propagandist Kunal Kamra’s unruly behaviour toward Arnab Goswami on Indigo flight

Kunal Kamra took to Twitter to upload a partial video where he was seen heckling Arnab Goswami, who is trying to ignore Kamra behaving like a lunatic

OpIndia Staff
Engagements34

Delighted for getting something new to chew on, the usual set of assorted ‘liberals’ today invaded the microblogging site Twitter with tweets endorsing propagandist Kunal Kamra’s unruly behaviour toward Arnab Goswami. Comedian Kunal Kamra had abused and heckled Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

His unruly and felonious behaviour won the ‘comedian’ accolades from many likeminded lamebrains who also used the opportunity to vent their hatred for the unreserved journalist. Heading the list was senior Congress leader Shahi Tharoor who is accused of ‘abetting his wife’s unnatural death’. The Congress loyalist extended support to Kunal Kamra by saying that ‘it was time someone gave him (Arnab Goswami) a taste of his own medicine’.

Read- ‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

- Ad - - article resumes -

Ashok Swain, who somehow never misses encashing opportunities to spew venom, took a dig at the journalist saying that he was surprised how Arnab remained stoic. “….surprised that Arnab remained quiet for 2 minutes in front of a camera!:, exclaimed the habitual fake news peddler, Ashok Swain, who is known for his anti-India and anti-Hindu posts.

Moving on, the ’eminent’ liberal thinker, Shivam Vij of Shekhar Gupta led The Print, accused of inventing fake quotes and twisting facts to peddle liberal propaganda, appeared brimming with enthusiasm to call out senior journalist Arnab Goswami. Calling him a “mountain of poison” the Print’s contributing editor said that Arnab deserves this and a lot lot more and that he supports Kamra.

Another permanent member of this leftist cartel, Meghnad, a columnist with the left-leaning website Newslaundry, also took to Twitter to jeer the senior journalist Arnab Goswami.

Similarly, a co-founder and collaborator of comedy platform All India Bakchod, Tanmay Bhatt, accused of sexual assault, also took to the social media platform to hail Kunal Kamra claiming that following this publicity his ‘vlogs are off to a good start’.

In what appeared to be a massive security breach, ‘mentally unstable’ ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra had abused and heckled senior journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow. Kunal Kamra then took to Twitter to upload a partial video where he is seen heckling Arnab Goswami, who is trying to ignore Kamra behaving like a lunatic. He also tweeted that he gave Arnab Goswami a ‘monologue’ about his journalism. Kamra, brazenly, ended the tweet with ‘F*ck Arnab’ and wrote that Arnab refused to answer him and called him mentally unstable.

Read- Why are comedy ideologues abusing Sadhguru and what is at stake for us all

As divulged by a co-passenger who got in touch with OpIndia, Kunal Kamra got increasingly abusive and aggressive, almost trying to hit Arnab Goswami, until the flight crew intervened and told him to take his seat.

While Kamra tried to paint this as some sort of crusade in favour of ‘journalism’ and a tribute to his hero Rohit Vemula (a student who tragically committed suicide and a trail of vultures fed off him for mileage), the truth was far from it.

Due to this stunt, Indigo has banned Kunal Kamra from flying the airline for six months, saying that his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. After the decision by Indigo, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri other airlines also to ban the bully from their flights.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam arrested for calling for cutting off the North East from rest of India

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been arrested by the Police from Bihar's Jehanabad.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

'Mentally unstable' Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Nupur J Sharma -

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -
The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -
Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai mall plays azaan five times a day

Chennai mall justifies azaan calls, 5 times a day, on mall speakers, because they also celebrate Diwali once a year

OpIndia Staff -

This Times Now journalist is waiting for Narendra Modi to get assassinated?

OpIndia Staff -
ED report claims PFI sponsored anti-CAA violence

Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

#ScientistSisodia Manish Sisodia saying it is ‘scientifically impossible’ for supply pipes to provide clean water makes him a Twitter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘where is BJP’ to Kejriwal panicking – How Amit Shah changed Delhi assembly elections in a week

OpIndia Staff -
christian hindu

Mumbai police issue notice to Christian families of a colony for harassing Hindu families, not allowing them to perform puja

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,098FansLike
225,936FollowersFollow
166,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com