Kunal Kamra has suffered a meltdown in recent times. After his theatrics involving Arnab Goswami in an Indigo flight led to a six-month suspension by multiple airlines, Kamra resorted to employing stalker-like tactics against the Republic TV anchor. After being thoroughly ignored by Arnab, Kunal Kamra has found himself a new target it seems.

On Monday, Kunal Kamra asked Raj Thackeray for a ‘date’ because he ‘loves’ him. The alleged comedian was requesting the firebrand leader from Maharashtra to be a guest on his podcast. He said in the tweet, “For all the people who think I’ve to not hussle to get guests on my podcast… here’s how much I do & I’m willing do even more to produce good content for you guys…”

Read: Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

- Ad - - article resumes -

In a ‘letter’ to the MNS supremo that Kunal Kamra shared on social media, he said, “As I have done my research and found out you are a big fan of Kirti College wada pav, here I am trying to bribe you with one of your favourite food items so that you could come on my podcast.”

Kamra also clicked a picture of himself outside the Shivaji Park residence of Raj Thackeray with a wada pav in his hand. The wada pav in his hand was the bribe Kamra was referring to in his letter.

Only recently, Kamra had threatened to leak the phone numbers of politicians associated with the BJP after he had started receiving calls from unknown numbers.

Read: ‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Kunal Kamra’s mental health was called into question when he was heckled by the leftwing comedian. Kamra soon followed it up by sending Arnab Goswami creepy texts and holding a placard in front of the studios of Republic TV.