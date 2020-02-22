Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home News Reports Leftists and assorted trolls train their guns at Justice Arun Mishra after he praises PM Modi at International Judicial Conference 2020
LawNews ReportsSocial Media

Leftists and assorted trolls train their guns at Justice Arun Mishra after he praises PM Modi at International Judicial Conference 2020

Complementing the PM and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for doing away with 1,500 obsolete laws, Justice Mishra said India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the "stewardship" of Modi.

OpIndia Staff
Justice Arun Mishra
Engagements498

On Saturday, Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he termed him an “internationally acclaimed visionary” at a public forum on Saturday.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference 2020, Justice Arun Mishra, one of the first five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court commended the “versatile genius” of Prime Minister Modi to ‘think globally and act locally’.

Complementing the PM and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for doing away with 1,500 obsolete laws, Justice Mishra said India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the “stewardship” of Modi.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“Dignified human existence is our prime concern. We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference,” Justice Mishra, the third senior-most in the apex court, said while expressing gratitude to the PM for inaugurating the conference.

As Supreme Court Judge Arun Mishra praised the efforts of Prime Minister Modi to enable efficient justice delivery in the country, the ‘liberal-secular media establishment, trolls associated with the Congress party and left-wing intelligentsia took offence and indulged in foul-mouthing the senior SC judge.

Read: Fact check: PM Modi did not congratulate CJI Ranjan Gogoi for contribution toward ‘Hindu Rashtra’ after Ayodhya verdict

Swati Chaturvedi, the abusive troll and a self-proclaimed ‘journalist at the ultra-left wing fake news website  ‘The Wire‘, as usual, suffered a meltdown after Justice Mishra praised PM Modi for his commendable work to improve the justice system.

Continuing her fear-mongering, the troll Chaturvedi – a known member of Congress media ecosystem, said that there is a need to worry about our judiciary.

Another ultra-left wing artist TM Krishna, yet another Modi baiter, also took to Twitter to express contempt against the Supreme Court judge. Terming Justice Mishra as a ‘sycophant’, Krishna said he considered himself to be a fool for expecting Supreme Court to be fair and untainted.

Vakasha Sachdev, an editor at the fake news website – The Quint, also expressed his anger over a trivial comment made by the SC judge in praise of the Prime Minister of his own country.

Saket Gokhale, another Congress troll and a notorious fake news peddler, went on threaten by saying ‘Mind you’ to a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Ashish Joshi, a suspended bureaucrat who is accused of being involved in ‘blanket-tea scam’, who runs the troll account ‘Azad’ called for the review of all the judgements delivered by Justice Arun Mishra.

The left-liberal media ecosystem had also targetted and attempted to bully Justice Arun Mishra for not delivering certain judgments in favour of them. The ecosystem had even targetted him of being close to the ruling dispensation.

However, Justice Arun Mishra had warned them against making such personal attacks on the judges. He had said attributing such political motives on their rulings was nothing but “contempt of gravest form”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,461FansLike
236,122FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com