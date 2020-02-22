Leftists and assorted trolls train their guns at Justice Arun Mishra after he praises PM Modi at International Judicial Conference 2020

On Saturday, Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he termed him an “internationally acclaimed visionary” at a public forum on Saturday.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference 2020, Justice Arun Mishra, one of the first five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court commended the “versatile genius” of Prime Minister Modi to ‘think globally and act locally’.

Complementing the PM and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for doing away with 1,500 obsolete laws, Justice Mishra said India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the “stewardship” of Modi.

“Dignified human existence is our prime concern. We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference,” Justice Mishra, the third senior-most in the apex court, said while expressing gratitude to the PM for inaugurating the conference.

As Supreme Court Judge Arun Mishra praised the efforts of Prime Minister Modi to enable efficient justice delivery in the country, the ‘liberal-secular media establishment, trolls associated with the Congress party and left-wing intelligentsia took offence and indulged in foul-mouthing the senior SC judge.

Swati Chaturvedi, the abusive troll and a self-proclaimed ‘journalist at the ultra-left wing fake news website ‘The Wire‘, as usual, suffered a meltdown after Justice Mishra praised PM Modi for his commendable work to improve the justice system.

Continuing her fear-mongering, the troll Chaturvedi – a known member of Congress media ecosystem, said that there is a need to worry about our judiciary.

Dear god. Why did our lordship Arun Mishra not call Modi a “stable genius”? We need to worry about our judiciary https://t.co/qxQY0IiiRW — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 22, 2020

Another ultra-left wing artist TM Krishna, yet another Modi baiter, also took to Twitter to express contempt against the Supreme Court judge. Terming Justice Mishra as a ‘sycophant’, Krishna said he considered himself to be a fool for expecting Supreme Court to be fair and untainted.

Such public display of sycophancy and we still expect the Supreme Court to be fair and untainted ! We are all fools https://t.co/iDIqMbinRP — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) February 22, 2020

Vakasha Sachdev, an editor at the fake news website – The Quint, also expressed his anger over a trivial comment made by the SC judge in praise of the Prime Minister of his own country.

A sitting judge of the Supreme Court just termed the Prime Minister of our country, the government of whom is often before the court, as an “internationally acclaimed visionary” and a “versatile genius”. Sigh. — Vakasha Sachdev (@VakashaS) February 22, 2020

Saket Gokhale, another Congress troll and a notorious fake news peddler, went on threaten by saying ‘Mind you’ to a sitting Supreme Court judge.

And mind you – this is a serving judge of the Supreme Court. 🙄 https://t.co/Fc47UEkM6m — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) February 22, 2020

Ashish Joshi, a suspended bureaucrat who is accused of being involved in ‘blanket-tea scam’, who runs the troll account ‘Azad’ called for the review of all the judgements delivered by Justice Arun Mishra.

All the judgements given by #ArunMishra need to be reviewed . He seems to have poor judgement & thinking process. https://t.co/niNkdAtg7g — Azad (@InquilabAzad) February 22, 2020

The left-liberal media ecosystem had also targetted and attempted to bully Justice Arun Mishra for not delivering certain judgments in favour of them. The ecosystem had even targetted him of being close to the ruling dispensation.

However, Justice Arun Mishra had warned them against making such personal attacks on the judges. He had said attributing such political motives on their rulings was nothing but “contempt of gravest form”.