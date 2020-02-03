Terrorist Sudesh Amman who stabbed people in Streatham, shot dead

On Sunday, a 20-year-old terrorist from Harrow, Sudesh Amman, was shot dead by the police after he went on a stabbing spree in Streatham, London. The Muslim terrorist’s real name was Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman and he was an ISIS and Al-Qaeda supporter. He was wearing a “fake suicide bombing vest”. Three people had been injured with one being in a critical state. The Metropolitan police have now dubbed this incident to be “Islamist related.”

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The machete-wielding terrorist was convicted in 2018 for possessing and distributing terrorist documents. Amman was sentenced to more than 3 years in prison. At the age of 17, he began committing terrorism offences. The police recovered material about making explosives and executing terrorist attacks from his phone and computer.

Amman had confessed to his family and girlfriend, the desire to carry out acts of terror. In 2017, he had told his brother in a message, “the Islamic State is here to stay.” According to him, raping Yazidi women after enslaving them is permissible in the Quran. The radical Islamist also encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents. Moreover, Amman had confided in his sibling that he would rather “blow himself up” in school.

He was recently released from prison and was under active surveillance by anti-terror police. The area where Amman went on a stabbing spree was cordoned off by helicopters, armed vehicle and uniformed officers. People were evacuated from their homes.

A 19-year old eye witness Gulled Bulhan recollected “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing. The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots but I can’t quite remember. After that, I ran into the library to get to safety. From the library, I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene.”

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, thanked the emergency services and shared his thoughts with the victims.

Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 2, 2020

This is not the first time that a radical Islamist had unleashed terror on the streets of London. Earlier in 2019, Pakistan origin Usman Khan had stabbed multiple people near the iconic London Bridge, before being shot dead by the police.