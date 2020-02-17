Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Fact-check: No, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation did not mention birth place of Muslim child as 'Pakistan' instead of 'Ahmedabad'
MediaNews ReportsFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: No, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation did not mention birth place of Muslim child as ‘Pakistan’ instead of ‘Ahmedabad’

There are multiple things wrong with the video shared by BBC.

OpIndia Staff
18-month old Muslim child born in Ahmedabad does not have 'Pakistan' as his birth place in his certificate
Engagements567

On Monday, social media was abuzz with reports that a Muslim child born in 2018 had his birthplace as ‘Pakistan’ instead of Ahmedabad. A video was shared by one Mohammad Asif Khan who claimed that a Muslim kid’s birth place is mentioned as Pakistan instead of Ahmedabad.

Similar video was shared by one “Revler urf Hit Stoner” on Twitter with similar claims.

Both shared BBC Gujarati video wherein the mother of the child is saying that they are afraid with impending NRC, Pakistan in the birth certificate may send them to Pakistan for real.

- Ad - - article resumes -

There are multiple things wrong with the video.

Birth certificate screenshot from BBC video

As seen above, the address mentions birthplace as Ahmedabad only. ‘Pakistan Railway Crossing’ is a landmark for the locality. The railway crossing in Vatva, Ahmedabad, is informally known as ‘Pakistan railway crossing’ as it is near a Muslim dominated area. However, as seen in the above image, the address of the birth place of the child is Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Secondly, as per February 13 report of Times of India, Amdavad Municipal Corporation has changed the birth certificate and updated their online records as well.

As per the report, the 18-month-old Mohammad Uzerkhan now has updated birth certificate which does not mention the landmark which was informally known as Pakistan railway crossing.

Thirdly, BBC video talks about the fears the family has because of applicability of Citizenship Amendment Act. CAA is not even applicable to Indian citizens. As seen above, the child’s birth certificate states Ahmedabad, Gujarat as birthplace. Shockingly, instead of explaining to the parents that the birthplace in the certificate really does not mention Pakistan as birthplace, BBC continued to spread fake news.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:ahmedabad birth certificate muslim kid

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -
India cancels Labour MP's e-visa, denies entry

India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com