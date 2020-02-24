Monday, February 24, 2020
Home News Reports President Donald Trump receives a warm welcome sprinkled with the colours of Indian culture: Here are some images
News ReportsPolitics

President Donald Trump receives a warm welcome sprinkled with the colours of Indian culture: Here are some images

The delegation has now reached the Motera stadium where the grand cultural programme 'Namaste Trump' is organised.

OpIndia Staff
President Trump gets a thunderous welcome in Ahmedabad
Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad(Source: Twitter)
Engagements106

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-law Jared Kushner received a warm welcome in Ahmedabad on the first leg of their India visit. PM Modi was at the Ahmedabad airport to receive the dignitaries.

Trump is scheduled to visit Sabarmati Ashram, participate in a road show with PM Modi and address over one lakh people at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium, popularly called as Motera. Trump will witness a panoply of rich Indian cultural potpourri in the event “Namaste Trump” at the Motera stadium before heading to Agra to catch a glimpse of stunning Taj Mahal.

Read: Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

- Ad - - article resumes -

Here are pictures of Trump’s reception:-

POTUS Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump alighting from the Air Force One

PM Modi welcoming POTUS and FLOTUS

PM Modi and Donald Trump exchanging hugs at Ahmedabad airport

PM Modi and Donald Trump heading for Sabarmati Ashram

From the airport, the delegation moved to Sabarmati Ashram where the POTUS paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

People of Ahmedabad give a rousing reception to US President’s convoy

PM Modi along with Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Hriday Kunj, Sabarmati

The delegation has now reached the Motera stadium where the grand cultural programme ‘Namaste Trump’ is organised. From there, the US President and his wife are to go to Agra in Uttar Pradesh where they will visit the Taj Mahal.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:namaste trump pics, namaste trump

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Jainism making inroads in Japan, thousands of people travel to India to embrace Jainism by taking Deeksha

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -

‘Unlike Hinduism, Islam and Christianity do not believe all religions lead to God,’ says Subramanian Swamy at the Arth Cultural Fest

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of India visit, President Donald Trump retweets ‘Bahubali’ spoof video, says look forward to being ‘great friends with India’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,579FansLike
236,819FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com