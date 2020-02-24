President Donald Trump receives a warm welcome sprinkled with the colours of Indian culture: Here are some images

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-law Jared Kushner received a warm welcome in Ahmedabad on the first leg of their India visit. PM Modi was at the Ahmedabad airport to receive the dignitaries.

Trump is scheduled to visit Sabarmati Ashram, participate in a road show with PM Modi and address over one lakh people at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium, popularly called as Motera. Trump will witness a panoply of rich Indian cultural potpourri in the event “Namaste Trump” at the Motera stadium before heading to Agra to catch a glimpse of stunning Taj Mahal.

Here are pictures of Trump’s reception:-

From the airport, the delegation moved to Sabarmati Ashram where the POTUS paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

The delegation has now reached the Motera stadium where the grand cultural programme ‘Namaste Trump’ is organised. From there, the US President and his wife are to go to Agra in Uttar Pradesh where they will visit the Taj Mahal.