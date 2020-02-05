Thursday, February 6, 2020
Democrat Nancy Pelosi suffers a meltdown, tears copy of US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech

The bitter feud between Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech with Trump first snubbing her outstretched hand and then Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

OpIndia Staff
Nancy Pelosi tearing up Donald Trump's speech
US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. The meltdown was caused after US President Donald Trump snubbed Nancy Pelosi and refused to shake hands with the controversial Democratic leader.

Reportedly, the bitter feud between Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech with Trump first snubbing her outstretched hand and then Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

As Donald Trump walked to deliver his speech, US House leader Nancy Pelosi stretched out her hand to greet Donald Trump. However, Trump just gave her a copy of his speech and refused to shake her hand.

The move left Nancy Pelosi embarrassed and she appeared to be taken aback resulting in Pelosi tearing up the speech copy of US President Trump later.

In the audience, Republicans from both houses of Congress chanted “four more years” as he stood at the podium in the chamber of the House with a presidential election almost exactly nine months away. Meanwhile, Democrats sat silently and shook their heads as Trump declared, “The state of our union is stronger than ever before.”

In his speech, Trump presented himself as a big improvement over Democratic President Barack Obama, whom he succeeded three years ago, saying he had bolstered US economic growth and increased jobs.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House six weeks ago, and the flashpoint with Pelosi comes one day before the US Senate is expected to vote to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

