Saturday, February 29, 2020
Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

Several Netizens took to Twitter to speculate whether the statue was that of Osama Bin Laden and if so, why would a journalist want to keep memorabilia of a dreaded terrorist.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a
NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som (left), Terrorist Osama Bin Laden (right)
A Twitter user (@saket71) has shared a screenshot wherein NDTV journalist Vishnu Som could be seen sporting a mysterious doll, resembling slain global terrorist Osama Bin Laden, on his desk.

A close look at the “brownish-yellow doll” at 5:42 time stamp does highlight the similarity between the two. Vishnu Som had earlier courted controversy by going against Rahul Gandhi on the alleged “Rafale Scam”, even though has been seen batting relentlessly for the Dynasty,

"Is this an Osama Bin Laden's doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som?", Netizens speculate
Screengrab of the video (The doll marked in red)

A clearer picture of the statue circled in white

Since fake news peddlers disguised as fact-checkers such as Alt News may claim that the doll does not resemble Osama but Saudi King and Prime Minister, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, here is a visual differentiation between the two.

Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left), Osama Bin Laden (right)

Alt News that holds similar ideological leanings to the left-leaning NDTV may need to come up with even bizarre theories to lend credibility to their misleading claims.

Earlier, AltNews attempted to shield the rioters at the Jamia Milia Islamia University by claiming that they were carrying “wallets” instead of “stones”, despite a plethora of evidence against the contrary.

When a poster featuring Hindu women with Bindis in Burkha, and a shattered Swastika, the sacred Hindu symbol, came to light amidst Anti-CAA protests, Alt News falsely claimed that it was the contentious Nazi Symbol. Not only that, in an effort to discredit Prasar Bharti, Alt News put out a misleading narrative against the public broadcaster.

The love for radical Islamists is not a new phenomenon for the left-liberal jamaat. Last year the propagandist website, The Quint, glorified Osama Bin Laden by observing his “death anniversary” and letting their readers know about ‘human aspects’ of Osama such as how good or bad a father and a husband he was.

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

