Pakistani ministers brazenly call for Jihad against India inside the Pakistan Assembly: Read details

Exhibiting its fervent anti-Indian or anti-Hindu narrative, Pakistan has once again called for ‘jihad’ against India on Monday.

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam, Fazlur (JUIF), a Deobandi trained party of Pakistan led by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman who is leading a crusade against Imran Khan government by organising protests across Pakistan, has now openly urged Pakistani PM Imran Khan to declare Jihad against India at the Pakistan Assembly yesterday.

Opining that mere announcement of war with India would force the international community to intervene and resolve the decades-old Kashmir issue between the two countries, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, a member of the Pakistan assembly even audaciously suggested a date, February 10 (Monday) for starting the Jihad against India.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Other leaders in the Pakistan Assembly asserted that war is the only option available in order to “liberate the people of Kashmir and to complete the unfinished plan of the subcontinent’s partition.

Recently, in another desperate attempt, Pakistan had in October, last year, organised an event called the ‘Azadi-e-Kashmir Convention’ in Karachi to promote Jihad against India. The theme of the event, as per its Facebook page, was “Ub Hind Banega Pakistan”. The organizers wanted to “build a pressure in India to show our Strength because we all are one.”

While its Facebook page was evidence enough for the kind of morbid hatred against India that the event would cater to, the organizers appeared to have outdone themselves with a promotional video that engaged school-going children in their grotesque charade.

The fervent anti-Indian or anti-Hindu narrative in Pakistan is not a new phenomenon. The idea of Pakistan was itself premised on the eternal hatred towards Hindus, however, it has grown gradually in the last few decades due to various politico-religious reasons. The Pakistani establishment aided by its ‘deep state’ often becomes very enthusiastic about ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, one of the lunacies peddled by radical Islamists to fool terror recruits into believing that killing Hindus and waging war against India is their religious duty.

In recent decades, as Pakistan’s socio-economic status kept declining among the countries who had also gained freedom or were formed around the same time, the Ghazwa-e-Hind narrative became another one of the easy tools for Pakistani politicians to justify their policies and hide their failures.

Even as Imran Khan has continued his hollow statements about peace and ‘talks’, many of his ministers have been betraying the real face of Pakistan’s politics where radicalism, hatred against Hindus and India is all they have to show for 70 years of their existence.

Recently, one of Pakistan’s ministers, Ali Muhammad Khan openly called ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, the last holy war against Hindus and India, by invoking Islamic invaders Muhammad bin Qasim and Mahmood of Ghazni. Ali Muhammad Khan, who is the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in Pakistan had claimed that Pakistanis were the descendants of Islamic invaders in India and had warned India of “Ghazwa-e-Hind”.

Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, another minister in Imran Khan’s government, in a recent speech called Hindus as “cow urine drinkers”. Interestingly, the phrase ‘cow urine drinkers’ is commonly used to target Hindus not only by Islamists, terrorists but also it has become a ‘fanciful’ term for Indian liberals to either refer Hindus or anybody who is critical of them.

On 19 February 2019, Pakistani railways minister Sheikh Rasheed had threatened Indians and the Hindus with a nuclear war and had claimed that no bells would sound in Indian temples.

In fact, Rasheed had also opposed the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. He had appealed to every Muslim to join “Jihad”. “Doing Jihad is mandatory in Islam. If a Muslim does not do Jihad, he is no longer a Muslim,” he had said