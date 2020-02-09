Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

Mehak Kumari who had earlier admitted to willfully marrying Ali Raza and denied any external pressure behind her conversion to Islam has now retracted this statement of hers and alleged that she was forcefully converted to Islam

Radical Islamists demand death penalty for minor Hindu girl Mehak Kumari forced into converting to Islam.
Radical Islamists and clerics in Pakistan have demanded the beheading of a Hindu minor girl named Mehak Kumari, who was abducted, converted to Islam and forcibly married to a Muslim man, for leaving Islam. Mehak was abducted from the Jacobabad district of Sindh province in Pakistan on January 15. These Pakistani clerics now want the minor girl dead after Mehak retracted her previous statement in the court, where she had said that she had accepted Islam of her own free will.

In a video going viral on Twitter, few radical Islamists and clerics of Pakistan are heard blaming 14-year-old Mehak of murtad, or an act of Apostasy, and are demanding death punishment, accusing her of insulting Islam.

One of the clerics added that they have rejected the probe and proceedings of Sessions Court and have already moved to the high court. Additionally, one said that they will go to the Shariat Court if the girl is not brought to justice in a manner they want.

Mehak Kumari who had earlier admitted to willfully marrying Ali Raza and denied any external pressure behind her conversion to Islam has now retracted this statement of hers and alleged that she was forcefully converted to Islam.

Her parent’s had contended in court that Mehak’s confession should not be accepted as she is a minor. They said: “Pakistani law doesn’t give the voting right to a minor, they can’t get a driving license, then how could it accept a minor’s statement of willfully embracing Islam and marrying a Muslim man without the consent of her family?”

The minor Hindu girl was abducted by a man, Ali Raza, in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan on January 15. Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had on January 17, posted an undated video on Twitter of the 14-year-old girl Mehak’s father, who was allegedly kidnapped by a middle-aged man named Raza, while she was returning from school. The accused Raza is said to have two wives and four children.

The distressed father of Mehak could be heard saying that he approached the Station House Officer (SHO) and also the Supridentdent of Police (SP) to help him bring back his daughter. The father claimed that the authorities asked him to wait for two-three days.

Read- Pakistan court rules forced abduction, conversion and marriage of minor girl is valid as per Sharia law as she had her first period

A day prior to Mehek Kumari, two Hindu girls named Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad were abducted in Pakistan on January 14. The girls are residents of Umar Village, Tharparkar, Sindh, Pakistan.

After the series of abductions of Hindu girls in Pakistan were brought to the fore, the government of India on January 17, had summoned a senior official from Pakistan High Commission to strongly protest and share serious concerns about the recent cases of abduction of minor girls belonging to the minority Hindu community of Pakistan.

Pakistan is notoriously known for its persecution of not only religious minorities but also ethnic minorities within their own country.

Few months ago, Huma Younus, a 14-year-old Christian girl from Karachi, was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to her captor Abdul Jabbar. According to the reports, Younas was kidnapped on October 10 by three men who waited on the girl’s parents to leave the house before forcibly abducting her. She was reportedly taken to Dera Ghazi Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, about 600 Kms from her home. Shockingly, a Sindh court has ruled that the forced conversion and marriage of the minor girl is valid as per Islamic Sharia law as she had her first period.

Read- UN Commission slams Imran Khan government over persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan

Earlier, Jagjit Kaur, a Sikh girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Nankana Sahib which had caused a huge uproar. In another horrific incident, a 13-year-old Pooja Sotahar Kumari, daughter of Fatan Rathore, resident of village Bakhsho Laghari in Hyderabad district’s Hosri Taluka, was kidnapped, forcefully converted and subsequently married off to a man identified as Syed Irshad Shah.

The persecution of minorities in Pakistan and other Islamic countries have continued unabated with rampant cases of abduction and forcible conversion of girls belonging to minority communities to Islam being reported regularly.

The Citizenship Amendment Act introduced by the government seeks to provide relief to such Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian minorities who had fled persecution from Islamic countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

