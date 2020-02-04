Thursday, February 6, 2020
Those who asked for proof of Surgical strikes, shed tears for Batla House terrorists: PM Modi calls out AAP and Congress in Delhi

The Prime Minister also called out Aam Admi Party for questioning the armed forces during a terror attack. PM Modi said that those who were asking proofs of surgical strike shed tears for terrorists who were killed in Balta House encounter.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Dwarka. ( Source -The Financial Express)
PM Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party over CAA, NRC and gave a fiery speech in Delhi. Speaking from a rally in Dwarka, Prime Minister Modi accused the Aam Aadmi party as being ‘Anti-poor’ for not letting Central schemes like Ayushman Bharat reach the people of Delhi. He accused the AAP for questioning the armed forces during the surgical strikes and the air strikes while provoking people over CAA and NRC.

Furthermore, he attacked on AAP’s inaction over cleaning the Yamuna river and constructing flyovers, promising to expand the metro line and connecting Delhi with other neighboring states.The prime minister announced a Yamuna riverfront plan, a world class centre in Dwarka as he brought a development agenda as the focus for electing BJP over AAP in Delhi.

Several roadblocks were put in extension work of Delhi Metro by the state government, PM Modi said adding that there has been a politics of selfishness and negativity. “People are now saying that country is changing and now Delhi also needs to change,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also called out Aam Admi Party for questioning the armed forces during a terror attack. PM Modi said that those who were asking proofs of surgical strike, shed tears for terrorists who were killed in Balta House encounter. “Delhi cannot develop with such wrong intentions and visions. Ruling party here is  spreading lies in the name of Citizenship Amendment Act,” PM added further. Incidentally, Batla House is located close to Shaheen Bagh area where thousands of women and men are sitting on a months-long protests against the CAA and proposed NRC.

Further, PM Modi said, “The AAP-led Delhi government has been practising the politics of hate and if BJP gets elected to power, it will end the politics of hate and negativity from the national capital. We have connected with thousands of poor through our schemes and people trust us. BJP has always worked for the betterment of poor and women”.

The Prime Minister did not hold back as he took a dig slyly at the Kejriwal government.”When the BJP works, we start working from the beginning. We don’t wait for the last 6 months and work for trying to win the elections. We want to make Delhi, one of the best capital cities of the world.”

BJP’s rally saw deputy chief minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala share the stage with BJP national president J.P. Nadda and the candidates for Delhi elections. The Prime Minister has urged people to help poor people come to the booth and vote on the 8th of February.

