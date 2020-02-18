A week after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party returned to power by landslide victory, AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj recital of Sundar Kaand in different parts of the city.

हर महीने के पहले मंगलवार को सुन्दर कांड का पाठ अलग अलग इलाकों में किया जाएगा। निमंत्रण- सुन्दर काण्ड

शाम 4:30 बजे

18 फरवरी, मंगलवार

प्राचीन शिव मंदिर, चिराग दिल्ली (निकट चिराग दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन गेट नo1) pic.twitter.com/CwGAXzAW5r — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 18, 2020

Bharadwaj has clarified that he is doing so in his private capacity.

He further said that the Sundar Kaand recital will be held on first Tuesday of every month to ‘remind everyone’ that Lord Hanuman punishes those who ‘make fun of Him’. He added that till December their calendar is booked for Sundar Kaand recitals. “We stay away from Hindutva. But whenever we talk about being Hindu, I ask why be ‘soft Hindu’? We are very ‘strong Hindus’. If any of my BJP supporting friend says he is a better Hindu than I am, I always tell them how I am way better a Hindu than them. Arvind Kejriwal is a far better Hindu than them. We are ready to compete with any BJP MLA on being a Hindu,” he said.

After Bharadwaj announced the recital of Sundar Kaand, many raised objection and questioned the party’s ‘secular credentials’.

Don’t you think this show of Hinduness will alienate liberal, secular allies ? https://t.co/vQGYkLNIxd — Parliament breached ! (@saadmaqsood) February 18, 2020

Bro i support your party because you did not bring religion into politics…but even if you do..then do it for every religion why only for Hindu’s…I am Christian and I believe there are some Christian,muslim,Sikh and other religion people are also living in GK.. — Jais Collins (@CollinsJais) February 18, 2020

However, some AAP supporters even called recital of Sundar Kaand ‘shameful and unnecessary’.

Sir whoever advised you is enemy yours n our as well please don’t waste your energy n time on these things it’s shameful n unnecessary 😞 — backstroke (@aapsur) February 18, 2020

Politics over Hanuman

During the run-up to Delhi elections, in a bid to win over Hindu votes, AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recited Hanuman Chalisa on television. However, the Islamists on social media weren’t too happy with the recital.