We are not soft Hindus, we are strong Hindus: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj announces Sundar Kaand recital every month

During the run-up to Delhi elections, in a bid to win over Hindu votes, AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recited Hanuman Chalisa on television. However, the Islamists on social media weren't too happy with the recital.

OpIndia Staff
MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj to organize Sundar Kand Picture courtesy: zee news
A week after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party returned to power by landslide victory, AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj recital of Sundar Kaand in different parts of the city.

Bharadwaj has clarified that he is doing so in his private capacity.

He further said that the Sundar Kaand recital will be held on first Tuesday of every month to ‘remind everyone’ that Lord Hanuman punishes those who ‘make fun of Him’. He added that till December their calendar is booked for Sundar Kaand recitals. “We stay away from Hindutva. But whenever we talk about being Hindu, I ask why be ‘soft Hindu’? We are very ‘strong Hindus’. If any of my BJP supporting friend says he is a better Hindu than I am, I always tell them how I am way better a Hindu than them. Arvind Kejriwal is a far better Hindu than them. We are ready to compete with any BJP MLA on being a Hindu,” he said.

After Bharadwaj announced the recital of Sundar Kaand, many raised objection and questioned the party’s ‘secular credentials’.

However, some AAP supporters even called recital of Sundar Kaand ‘shameful and unnecessary’.

Politics over Hanuman

