Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News Reports Can a 4-month old go to protests: SC fumes over infant's death in Shaheen Bagh protests, issues notice to centre and Delhi govt
LawNews Reports

Can a 4-month old go to protests: SC fumes over infant’s death in Shaheen Bagh protests, issues notice to centre and Delhi govt

The CJI asked the counsel how can a 4-month-old go to the protest site and how could the mothers justify this.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court questions the lawyer representing Shaheen Bagh mothers as to how a 4-month-old infant can go to protest
Supreme Court (Source: India Today)
Engagements243

Taking suo motu cognisance on the death of a 4-month old infant, the Supreme Court on Monday took a tough stand on the matter saying how could a 4-year-old visit Shaheen Bagh to protest, questioning the mother’s wisdom on taking the child with her to the protest site.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued notices to the centre and the Delhi government on suo-motu plea to “stop the involvement of children and infants in demonstrations”.

A lawyer representing a group of mothers from Shaheen Bagh argued in the apex court that even Greta Thunberg was a child when she became a protester and raised concerns over the children from the area being called Pakistani in their schools. The CJI asked the counsel how can a 4-month-old go to the protest site and how could the mothers justify this.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Infant’s death was ‘Qurbani’ in the ‘jihad’: Shocking video emerges where anti-CAA protestor justifies using children for protests

The SC bench also expressed displeasure at two women lawyers representing the Shaheen Bagh protestors trying to make extraneous arguments on someone calling a child Pakistani in school and other arguments deviating from the issue. “In this proceedings, we are considering the death of a four-month-old child,” said CJI Bobde.

CJI Bobde further added, “We respect motherhood, social peace. Don’t make arguments to generate guilt.”

The court took the suo moto cognisance on the involvement of children in protests after a National Bravery Award winner Zen Gunratan Sadavarte wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking directives for stopping children from being used in protests days after reports had emerged that at least one infant had died after parents took them to Shaheen Bagh for protests and exposed them to Delhi’s bitter cold.

In one of the most heart-wrenching incidents of recent times, four-month-old infant Mohammed Jahan lost his life after suffering from severe cold and congestion during anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh. However, Nazia, the mother of the four-month-old infant Mohammad Jahan, is unapologetic about her son’s death but instead has chosen to ignore his death and rejoin the ‘protests’ at the Shaheen Bagh.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Shaheen Bagh protests, Shaheen Bagh video, delhi weather

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com