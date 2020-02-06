Twitter account of user who exposes bias of cartoonists through ‘corrected’ cartoons suspended

Account of Twitter user ‘“टीपूडा” whose username is @PR1CELES5 has been suspended by the micro-blogging site. Netizens took to Twitter to express their outrage at arbitrary suspension of @PR1CELES5 whose real name is Amol.

Twitter suspended @PR1CELES5 @RitikRai619 for no reason. Everyday they suspend some random RW handles & we are helpless (even when we are in power).

Kab tak chalega ye? — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 6, 2020

My brother @PR1CELES5 has been suspended. He was an awesome tweeple.

Please #BringBackTipu — #Budget2020 Expert Kanaji 🅙 (@Kanatunga) February 6, 2020

Last night he had yet again ‘corrected’ a cartoon of a biased cartoonist following which his account got suspended.

Some of this other cartoons exposed bias of other cartoonists like Satish Acharya.

Pic1: When they tell you Note Ban has damaged economy

Pic2: Will tell you that it’s Hinduphobia which is killing them#Delhi vote carefully Courtesy @PR1CELES5#KejriwalExposed#RahulGandhiExposed#DelhiAssemblyElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vsDWVjduIc — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) (@mickeyanoop) February 2, 2020

Ahead of Delhi elections, Acharya posted a cartoon which tried to imply that BJP is trying to make these elections about Kejriwal vs Pakistan. However, he seems to have conveniently forgotten that when India carried out surgical strike against Pakistan after the Uri attack, Kejriwal, along with other politicians, had questioned the strike and demanded proofs.

In January, Acharya drew a cartoon which showed that it was India which was bringing global economy down with moves like demonetisation. Amol showed how Satish, who through his cartoons shows that people voted for Modi because they are Islamophobic, is actually a Hinduphobic himself.

This is not the first time Twitter has suspended accounts of people with right wing ideology and those who are Modi supporters. In fact, Twitter is also accused of trying to curtail voices of right wing supporters. Earlier, a Twitter user who makes hilarious spoofs of Rahul Gandhi had also got his account permanently suspended by Twitter which made people wonder if it was due to his political ideology.