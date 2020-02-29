Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home News Reports US signs peace deal with Taliban to end the two-decade long war in Afghanistan, to withdraw troops in 14 months
News Reports

US signs peace deal with Taliban to end the two-decade long war in Afghanistan, to withdraw troops in 14 months

Under the agreement, the US will undergo the process of drawing down 8600 troops from the land of Afghanistan in the first 135 days with allies also withdrawing their forces proportionately.

OpIndia Staff
US-Taliban signs peace deal withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. picture courtesy: business insider
Engagements18

The United States and Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar on Saturday after months of negotiations between both the sides, potentially ending the war in the country that is going on for 18 years.

The deal was signed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar with US Secretary of State Mr. Mike Pompeo as a witness. Representatives from India, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were present during the signing of the deal.

The deal has four parts, full withdrawal of American and NATO Troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, a guarantee that the Taliban will launch attacks on the USA and its allies from Afghanistan, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations between Taliban and Afghan government, and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In a speech, Mr. Pompeo urged the militant group to “keep your promises to cut ties with al-Qaeda”.

“I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper,” he said at the Doha ceremony.

In a statement, the Taliban said it had reached an agreement “about the termination of occupation of Afghanistan”. “The accord about the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan and never intervening in its affairs in the future is undoubtedly a great achievement,” they said.

Under the agreement, the US will undergo the process of drawing down 8600 troops from the land of Afghanistan in the first 135 days with allies also withdrawing their forces proportionately. Remaining forces are expected to leave within the other Nine and half months.

The deal also includes a process of the prisoner swap. Around 5000 Taliban and 1,000 Afghan security force prisoners may be interchanged by 10 March, the day when talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are due to start.

Also, the US will lift sanctions against the Taliban and work with the UN to lift its separate sanctions against the group.

The agreement also states that Taliban members will not use Afghanistan to threat the security of USA and its allies, and they will not have any ties with anyone who poses such security threat for the USA and its allies. It further states the Taliban will prevent

Since 2011, Taliban Leaders have been moved to Qatar to discuss peace with Afghanistan.

In 2018, the militant group announced that they would meet the US to find a “roadmap to peace”. But later they refused to hold official talks with the Afghan Government terming them as American “puppets.”

Afghan war began when America launched Air-strikes one month after 9/11/2001 after the Taliban refused to hand over Osama Bin Laden to America.

The US with the help of an international coalition including forces from various nations conducted ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’, removing the Taliban from power. The Taliban turned into a militant group and conducted deadly attacks, destabilizing various Afghan governments.

President Donald Trump has been advocating the withdrawal of American forces from foreign lands, and this peace deal marks a success for him in this regard. Last year Trump had ordered the withdrawal of American troops from Northern Syria.

The full text of the USA-Taliban deal is given below:

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff -
In some locality of northeast Delhi, Muslim women actively participated in fanning riots by hurling acid and casting petrol bombs at Hindus
Shiv Vihar, Delhi: Contrast with Hindu shops being reduced to smithereens while the Muslim houses standing intact
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,687FansLike
241,198FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com