UP CM Yogi Adityanath has warned rioters in Uttar Pradesh against engaging in violence and taking law into their own hands during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh issued the warning on Wednesday during the ongoing budget session of the UP Legislative Assembly.

He also said that the opposition was trying to ruin the image of the country and said that there was no cause for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The saffron-clad Mahant of Gorakhnath Math said, “If some people are mistaken that they can run things in their own way by taking law and order into their hands, the government knows how to find a solution.” He also said that some “10-15 people are killing others and if they expect the government not to lathi-charge them, it was not going to happen.”

Most significantly, Yogi Adityanath said, “Ek baat ko note kar lein… kisi galatfemi ke shikaar honge.. yeh ‘Qayamat ka din’ kabhi nahi aane wala hai (Note one thing… if anyone has fallen prey to any misunderstanding, the day of judgment will never come).” Qayamat is an Urdu word that means Judgment Day. In Abrahamic faiths, it is believed that the sins and deeds of all individuals will be judged on that particular day and the sinners will be sent to hell. It is also believed that all ‘believers’ of God will be admitted to heaven while ‘non-believers’ will be cast unto hell. The end of the world is also a prominent feature of Judgment Day.

Yogi Adityanath further said that the government believes in dialogues, however, anarchy and violence will not be allowed to manifest themselves in the state. He said, “Loktantra ki aad mein aagjani karne ki chhoot sarkar nahi degi…tod phod karne ki chhoot sarkar nahi degi aur jisne kiya hai us se vasuli bhi karegi (In the name of democracy, the government will not allow arson or violence and those, who have done it, will be held liable for the damages done.”

Uttar Pradesh had witnessed massive violence in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The state had suffered massive damage to public property. Yogi Adityanath had adopted a hardline stance towards the rioters. He said that there are no provisions to provide monetary relief to people who died on streets rioting against the state. “Ji Nahin (no, please),” the CM replied when he was questioned about giving compensation to the family members of the people who died in the riots.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also identified at least 498 properties to seize them, which belonged to rioters who vandalized public properties in the state during the anti-CAA protest. Yogi Adityanath had also walked the talk on his promise of making rioters pay for damaging the public property in the state as Muslim residents of Bulandshahr were made to pay over Rs 6 lakh to the district magistrate.