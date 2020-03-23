Ahmedabad Police has registered a case against a crowd of people for violating section 144 during the Janta Curfew on Sunday. At around 5 PM when PM Modi had urged everyone to come out in the balcony and clap as a gesture to thank the healthcare workers and servicemen, many in the state took out processions, with complete disregard for social distancing and avoiding public gatherings.

Many also danced to garba in middle of the roads, killing the purpose of self-quarantine. Meanwhile, as per reports, many people in Surat, came out of their homes during Janta Curfew with old medical prescriptions. The police immediately sent them back home. Many youngsters were found shooting videos by riding triple seat on the bikes in middle of the curfew.

As of now, Gujarat has 29 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.