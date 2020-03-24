Amidst the coronavirus crisis that has ensnared the country, the Indian Navy is not only aiding the government in halting its spread in the country but also maintaining a vigilant eye, tracking the movements of Pakistani and Chinese Naval vessels separately.

According to a report published in the ANI, the Indian Navy’s mission deployed warships are continuing their extrusive surveillance of suspicious movements of Pakistani and Chinese Navies from the Red Sea to Malacca Strait.

“In this surveillance exercise, the newly commissioned Pakistan Navy ship PNS Yarmook which traversed from Romania through the Red Sea to Karachi was continuously tracked by the Indian Navy,” an official representing Indian Navy said.

The Pakistani Navy warship was continuously monitored by the Indian Navy vessels which were deployed in Operation Sankalp near the Gulf of Aden and the Persian Gulf for anti-piracy operations.

Along with observing movements of Pakistani Navy warships, the Indian Navy ships deployed in the Indian Ocean region also kept a close watch on the Chinese Navy Y901 class warship, which is a tanker. The Navy sources claim that the Chinese tanker was kept under surveillance as soon as it entered the area through the Malacca Straits. The Indian Navy routinely positions its warships and maritime surveillance aircraft such as the P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft to monitor the movements of Chinese Naval ships, including its nuclear or conventional submarines, warships and tankers, which regularly pass through the Indian waters in the name of carrying out anti-piracy patrols.

The Indian Navy, on the other hand, has set up quarantine facilities on land, supporting the Indian government’s measures to tackle the menace of coronavirus that has so far affected about 300,00 worldwide, including 520+ in India. It had set up quarantine facilities in many places and evacuees from Iran were quarantined at its established facility in Mumbai.